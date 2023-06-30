Does Karine Jean-Pierre Think SCOTUS Actually Times Decisions Based on Pride Month?

Thursday and Friday brought a whole slew of cases providing wins for important values like free speech and freedom of religion, while also handing losses to race-based admissions that harmed Asian students, as well as the Biden administration's abuse of authority on student loan debt. One of the cases that came down on Friday, as Leah covered, is 303 Creative v. Elenis. The case was about a Colorado web designer, Lori Smith, who does not create websites for same-sex weddings, citing her religious beliefs.

The case isn't about any animosity towards gay people, but rather the message Smith would be promoting. Some people just can't grasp that, though, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre chief among them. She instead made it about how it's "even more disappointing" as Pride Month comes to an end.

Does Jean-Pierre think that the Court's calendar and when decisions come down is based around Pride Month? Because it most certainly is not. It's actually quite silly to think such decisions would revolve around such factors.

Jean-Pierre actually began the press briefing by lamenting the outcome of the case. She noted that they are "deeply disappointed" in the decision, claiming it "takes our nation backward in the fight for equality." With a visibly agitated expression as she turned the page of her notes in that binder of hers she's always turning to, Jean-Pierre continued by saying "this decision undermines the basic truth that no American should face discrimination for who they are, or who they love." That's when she went on to emphasize her disappointment as it applies to the case coming down at the close of Pride Month.

Continuing further, Jean-Pierre claimed the decision "chips away at longstanding laws that protect all Americans against discrimination and accommodations, including people of color, people with disabilities, and people of faith, and women."

Jean-Pierre acknowledged that "the Court's decision only addresses expressive original designs," but still went on to mention President Joe Biden's concern that "this decision could invite more discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community."

She got even more dramatic about potential ramifications, resorting to the threats against democracy narrative. "We know that when one group's dignity and equality are threatened, the promise of our democracy is threatened and we all suffer," Jean-Pierre added for good measure.

When it comes to the Biden administration's reaction to the case, the press secretary noted that they will "remain focused on enforcing federal anti-discrimination protections," and informed that Biden will be pushing even harder for Congress to pass the Equality Act.

It's worth noting that LGBTQ+ Americans already do have the same rights. In fact, Justice Neil Gorsuch, who authored the 303 Creative opinion, also authored another opinion in Bostock vs. Clayton County. That decision, which has been criticized by many on the right, actually does protect LGBTQ+ individuals in that the Court found the Civil Rights Act of 1964 offers protections based on "sexual orientation" and "gender identity."

While Pride Month officially does come to a close as we enter the month of July, it would go on for a whole season if members of Biden's administration had their way. Assistant Secretary of Health & Human Services Rachel Levine, a biological man, mentioned a "Summer of Pride" just days ago.

