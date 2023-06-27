Is Pride Month Going to Turn Into...the Entire Summer?

Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine, the highest-ranking transgender official in the federal government, said “pride” month should be celebrated for the entire summer.

"Happy pride! Happy pride month, and actually — let’s declare it a summer of pride. Happy summer of pride," Levine said.

A day wasn't enough.

A week wasn't enough.

Now a month isn't enough either.



Their cultural conquest knows no bounds.

On Twitter, Levine made the same argument in celebrating the first day of summer.

“All summer long we will be celebrating the 'Summer of Pride,'" he said. "I see it as an opportunity for change in our communities, states & nation. It will take us all, but together we can create a wave of change," Levin wrote. "Let the 'Summer of Pride' begin!"

Levine added: "#Pride is hope. Let’s take the opportunity to educate others on equity, address misinformation&share our stories to foster change."

To kick off the "Summer of Pride," the HHS announced a digital series that will be posted to their Instagram and will seemingly feature unstructured interviews between Levine and LGBTQ+ advocates. In the first video posted to the page Wednesday, Levine spoke with transgender activist Ryan Cassata about the "challenges" transgender individuals face in several states and why they believe it is "more difficult than ever" to identify as transgender. During a discussion about sex-reassignment surgeries and hormone therapies for "youth and adults," Levine compared procedures that medically change the genders of minors to "suicide prevention care." "We often say that gender-affirming care is health care, gender-affirming care is mental healthcare, and gender-affirming care is literally suicide prevention care," Levine said. (Fox News)

Levine isn't the only one making the case for an entire season devoted to pride. In its pride ad featuring drag queen "Pattie Gonia," North Face also said it was celebrating a "summer of pride."

