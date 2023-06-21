Republicans Are Increasingly Hopeful They Can Take Back State Senate in Virginia

When Glenn Youngkin was elected in November 2021 as Virginia's first Republican governor since Bob McDonnell was elected in 2009, he brought about a remarkable change for the commonwealth. Virginians also elected Winsome Earle Sears as the lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares as the attorney general, both of them Republicans. The House of Delegates likewise came under control of the Republican Party. Now, all eyes are not only on the chances of keeping the majority in that chamber, but retaking it in the state Senate as well.

Virginia held its primary elections on Tuesday night, which proved to be another sign of what people think of Youngkin. Of the 19 races that Youngkin made endorsements in, his pick won the nomination each time. This includes in 10 contested races. Tiana Lowe Doescher, in her opinion piece for the Washington Examiner, put it particularly well in her headline when she pointed out that "Nobody had a better night than Glenn Youngkin."

That translates to particularly good chances for Republicans in November. "The odds have never been better that Youngkin will secure a second term of House of Delegates control and flip the state Senate," she wrote in her piece.

A press release from Youngkin's PAC, Spirit of Virginia, includes a statement from Youngkin on Tuesday night which expressed strong enthusiasm. "What an exciting time to be a Virginian. Tonight, we nominated strong, dedicated public servants who are committed to our commonsense agenda and improving the lives of every Virginian. To all the Republicans who stepped forward to run, thank you for your desire to serve your community," he offered.

Youngkin's statement also spoke to what's ahead. "Here’s our opportunity: strengthen the spirit of Virginia, empower parents, keep our neighborhoods safe, provide greater opportunities in every corner of the Commonwealth and deliver real results for everyone," his statement added.

Dave Rexrode, who serves as the chairman of Spirit of Virginia, was particularly clear about what's at stake. "The results of Tuesday’s primaries in Virginia are just the latest sign of momentum for Governor Youngkin and Republicans heading into the fall’s pivotal General Assembly races. The open-seat environment and the strength of Gov. Youngkin’s image and agenda, a unified Republican Party, the extreme, out-of-step leftist agenda being pushed by Democratic candidates (not to mention their constant Democratic infighting), and a strong, dynamic slate of Republican candidates that reflect the Commonwealth are all set to define the 2023 legislative midterms," he said.

These results, as well as Youngkin's ambitions to unite the Republican Party, have been noticed at great length, even before the primaries even took place. A POLITICO article from Monday, "Glenn Youngkin eyes total control in Virginia" spoke to that in the context of Youngkin's potential future political ambitions.

As the POLITICO article mentions:

If Republicans achieve dominance, Youngkin could see his star rise even further. Youngkin, who hasn’t entirely closed the door on running for president, could use total control of the state legislature to pass a conservative agenda in a blue-leaning state. And of course, what happens in Virginia is always viewed as a sign of things to come. “This is not just about the biggest election of 2023, here in Virginia, it’s also the first battle of 2024,” said Susan Swecker, the chair of the state Democratic Party. “Because trends [in Virginia] tell us a lot about the next year, whether it’s in Virginia or nationally.” ... Youngkin is undoubtedly exercising an unusual level of control because he sees his success this November as closely tied to his political future. Earlier this year, he demurred when asked by POLITICO about his calculations for running in 2024, saying he was focused on the state. And after Youngkin was asked if he was running for president “this year” at an event in early May and answered “no,” aides scrambled to stress that this did not shut the door on him launching a last-minute bid down the road. “The governor is solely focused and committed on what we have to do over the next 144 days,” Dave Rexrode, the chair of Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, told POLITICO recently when asked about 2024. “His whole focus, our organization’s whole focus, everything we’re doing is completely focused on maintaining our majority in the House and flipping the state Senate. And that’s enough to keep us busy.”

Although Youngkin has been coy, statements from himself and others affiliated with his office and the PAC speak to his focus on Virginia, which includes governing it as best as he can, and electing fellow Republicans in the process.

Speaking of that unity, CBS News wrote earlier on Wednesday how "Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's PAC looks to general election with unified GOP."

Potentially lost in the chatter about presidential races is the prowess Youngkin has when it comes to winning elections in Virginia, which could still have ramifications for the Republican Party even if Youngkin doesn't seek federal office, at least not yet.

"Youngkin" was trending on Twitter on Wednesday as people spoke to his wins and successes, as well as what role he could play in the GOP.

