More Baseball Players Are Speaking Out Against Dodgers Inviting Anti-Catholic Group

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to incur backlash for their decision to re-invite the local chapter of anti-Catholic drag queens known as the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, after caving to backlash for having briefly disinvited the group. As Spencer covered on Tuesday, Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams released a lengthy statement expressing his "devout Catholic faith" and how he's "deeply troubled" by the recent decision. He's not the only one, as one of the Dodgers own players, pitcher Clayton Kershaw, has now also spoken out.

Tuesday's edition of "The Sports Report" from The Los Angeles Times covered comments from Kershaw and his disagreement to honor the Sisters. As he had explained in a Monday interview, the decision for him to announce and promote a "Christian Faith and Family Day" came as a result of the Dodgers reinviting the Sisters:

From Jack Harris: Clayton Kershaw said he disagreed with the Dodgers’ decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence during the team’s upcoming Pride Night game, and that he approached the organization about expediting his announcement of the club’s relaunching of Christian Faith and Family Day as a response. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times at Dodger Stadium on Monday, Kershaw said that while there were tentative plans for the club to bring the Christian event back this year — it was an annual staple on the Dodgers’ promotional schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic — his announcement of its relaunch last Friday was prompted by the team’s planned recognition of the Sisters group. “I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up,” Kershaw said. “Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers].”

It's something, but it's not as strong as Williams' statement. It's also worth reminding that people weren't exactly buying it as a way to really make up for inviting a group that denigrates Catholics in such an obvious and vulgar way. Further, why is it that it took such a blatantly offensive move for the Dodgers to recommit to holding such a Christian event? The last time they did so was in 2019. They held Pride events in 2021 and 2022, though, so COVID isn't exactly a worthy excuse.

OutKick had more of Kershaw's remarks. In addition to saying it was "About time" when it comes to Kershaw speaking up, Ian Miller had this to say:

“I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions,” Kershaw said. “It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with.” Kershaw said it was “tough” to see videos of how the group behaves. After the team caved to activists, videos were posted to social media of the group dancing around a crucifix. He also explained that he spoke to his wife Ellen and decided that the best way to contradict the Dodgers’ offensive choice was to respond by showing what they do support. “For us, we felt like the best thing to do in response was, instead of maybe making a statement condemning or anything like that, would be just to instead try to show what we do support, as opposed to maybe what we don’t,” Kershaw said. “And that was Jesus. So to make Christian Faith Day our responsThat e is what we felt like was the best decision. “This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ community or pride or anything like that,” Kershaw continued. “This is simply a group that was making fun of a religion, that I don’t agree with.” ... This decision could have more significant consequences beyond just upsetting conservatives, however. Kershaw has famously decided to make contract decisions year-by-year, meaning he’s once again a free agent after the 2023 season. He’s long debated going to play close to home for the Texas Rangers. So what if the Dodgers’ purposeful choice to demean his religious beliefs plays a role in choosing to leave after the season? Would left leaning Dodgers fans, so quick to respond, “bye,” when the right protests, have the same reaction if Kershaw leaves?

That Kershaw says it was "tough" to see videos of what the Sisters do means the pressure is at least getting people to wake up and speak out. Mia has provided in-depth coverage of some of what their lewd and offensive acts involve.

OutKick also highlighted a particularly strong statement from another Dodgers player, Blake Treinen, as shared by his friend Sean Feucht over Twitter.

The statement is particularly personal and insightful, as it mentions Treinen's Christian faith and cites Bible verses important to him. Treinen begins by noting he's "disappointed," but it also goes on to offer a warning that the Dodgers really ought to heed.

"However, inviting the Sister’s of Perpetual Indulgence to perform disenfranchises a large community and promotes hate of Christians and people of faith. This single event alienates the fans and supporters of the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and professional sports. People like baseball for its entertainment value and competition. The fans do not want propaganda or politics forced on them. The debacle with Bud Light and Target should be a warning to companies and professional sports to stay true to their brand and leave the propaganda and politics off the field," he wrote at one point.

At least one of the groups that has indicated they weren't buying the Dodgers' promoting of the Christian event, CatholicVote, offered praise for Treinen, saying his statement "is one of the most powerful rebukes of the Dodgers since they first announced their collaboration with SPI, and the third to come from an MLB player." They took notice of Williams and Kershaw's statements too, while calling Kershaw's comments "more measured."

Just as he was trending previously due to the Christian event, Kershaw was trending over Twitter on Tuesday for his recent comments.