Ted Cruz: Allegations Against Biden Could 'Absolutely' Lead to Impeachment

While appearing on Fox News' "Hannity," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday did not mince words when it comes to how severe the consequences could be if the latest recent allegations brought forth against President Joe Biden turn out to be true. In response to host Sean Hannity asking if the DOJ and FBI possessing information on then Vice President Biden and a "foreign national" would amount to "a high crime and misdemeanor," Cruz answered that "it absolutely would." The senator also pointed out that bribery is "explicitly noted in the Constitution" when it comes to impeaching the president.

As Spencer covered earlier on Wednesday, a whistleblower came to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) with information about then Vice President Biden and a "foreign national" that alleged "an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions." He and Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee have indicated they are now investigating the matter. According to Spencer's coverage:

According to a Wednesday release, the two GOP lawmakers are "demanding the FBI produce an unclassified record alleging a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national." The document is, according to Grassley and Comer, an "FBI-generated FD-1023 form" that "allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions." ... After the whistleblower disclosed the document's existence to Grassley, Comer — the chair of the House Oversight Committee — issued a subpoena on Wednesday. The subpoena specifically requires FBI Director Christopher Wray to "produce all specified FD-1023 forms created in the timeframe identified in the attached schedule, along with all accompanying attachments and other documents."

Cruz went on mention "I gotta say, the evidence, not only against Hunter Biden, but the evidence against Joe Biden being complicit and profiting from this corruption is growing, and growing, and growing." He also plugged his podcast, "The Verdict," during which he has discussed "the detailed evidence that's growing."

The senator actually does think that the Biden administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) will end up indicting Hunter Biden, though he had a warning about the department bringing forth only simple charges. This includes various tax and gun charges, as Townhall has covered.

When it comes to "the tell," Cruz mentioned that "if they indict [Hunter] just for the gun crime, or just for a tax crime, they're going to try to explain it as 'he's a troubled soul, he's got substance abuse issues, but look how fair we are, and now we can go target Donald Trump,' which is what the Biden Department of Justice really wants to do."

As Matt covered, also on Wednesday, U.S. attorneys may be nearing a decision on Hunter Biden's tax and gun charges, but then again the timeline also likely won't be coming any time soon.

Cruz emphasized that "that will be the tell, if they focus on individual crimes to Hunter, and they seal off what makes this a matter of public concern, which is the connection to Joe Biden, the millions Hunter made selling access to daddy when he was vice president. He made it from Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company, he made it from communist China, 10 percent for the Big Guy, and Merrick Garland, Biden's attorney general, does not want to get near the growing and growing evidence of corruption going straight to the President of the United States.

The evidence against Joe Biden being complicit and profiting from Hunter Biden’s corrupt business deals is mounting! pic.twitter.com/Olz05zyso2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 4, 2023

It's not just Cruz who has indicated that impeachment could be on the table. In addition to highlighting the senator's remarks while on "Hannity," DailyMail.com also mentioned Rep. Russell Fry's (R-SC) comments to Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday during which he called impeachment "a very strong possibility" and said he thought "it's certainly on the table."

Other congressman also spoke to DailyMail.com to express interest in impeachment, including Reps. Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Tim Burchett (R-TN), and Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

Joe Biden caught in a 'tangled web,' 'walls closing in' around Hunter Biden: Rep. Russell Fry pic.twitter.com/FQrR0Z9emI — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) May 4, 2023

When subsequently tweeting out the same clip again, Cruz also alerted to "Be on the lookout if Garland seals off Hunter’s connection to Joe and the MILLIONS Hunter made selling access to his father when he was VP."