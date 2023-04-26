After Abandonment by Biden, Americans Are Being Killed in Sudan
Tipsheet

House Republican Leadership Believes They Have the Votes for Debt Ceiling Bill After 11th Hour Changes

Rebecca Downs
April 26, 2023
Townhall Media/Madeline Leesman

Following a Tuesday night House Rules Committee session that went into the early hours of Wednesday morning, some changes have been made to the debt ceiling bill, known as the Limit, Save, Grow Act. Iowa House members in particular had been concerned about the elimination of ethanol tax credits. Changes now include biofuel tax credits and public assistance work requirements. 

Such changes addressing ethanol concerns look to have worked.

Another media narrative has been Republican holdouts, though, which could include Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Tim Burchett (R-TN) and George Santos (R-NY). House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) can only afford to lose four Republicans, assuming all Democrats vote against the bill. 

The bill at least does have support though from members such as Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who sits on the House Rules Committee. He was instrumental in negotiations that saw McCarthy become speaker on the 15th round, as communicated in his Tuesday op-ed for The Federalist. 

He's also defended the process they're currently using given that they are "having to move quickly" on such an urgent issue. 

A unified Republican Party on the debt ceiling is even more crucial given the opposition from Democrats, not only among House Democrats, but especially in the Democratically-controlled Senate. A Spencer highlighted on Tuesday night, though, such opposition is even more ridiculous given their strong support in 2022. 

"The bill is almost guaranteed to be dead-on-arrival in a Senate controlled by Democrats, but it would serve as an important bargaining chip in the partisan fight over the size and scope of federal spending — and how aggressively to attack deficits during the budget debate later in the year. But GOP leaders only get the chip if they can rally their own troops behind the measure," is how The Hill's Morning Report put it. 

The White House has also been extreme in its fearmongering on the bill as well as claims that "it's the Speaker McCarthy and the MAGA wing of the Republican Party" who are the ones to blame when President Joe Biden has given McCarthy the slip. 

While many Wednesday morning reports are wondering whether or not McCarthy has the votes, leadership believes that they do. The bill is expected to head to the floor on Wednesday afternoon. 


