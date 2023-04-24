Donald Trump Savages Joe Biden Ahead of His Reelection Announcement With Blistering Statement

On the eve of when President Joe Biden is expected to announce he is running for reelection, former and potentially future President Joe Biden released a particularly long and damning statement about what the president has done in his slightly over two years in office so far.

"You could take the five worst presidents in American history, and put them together, and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done to our Nation in just a few short years. Not even close," Trump began his statement with.

Trump then listed off a host of specific issues and how Biden has handled them, or rather, mishandled them.

"Thanks to Joe Biden’s socialist spending calamity, American families are being decimated by the worst inflation in half a century. Banks are failing. Our currency is crashing and the dollar will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years. Real wages have been falling 24 months in a row—in other words, under Biden, workers have gotten a PAY CUT each and every month for two straight years," Trump highlighted about Biden and the economy. "We have surrendered our energy independence, just like we surrendered in Afghanistan, which we had just a short time ago—and the price of gasoline just hit a 5-month high, and it’s going much higher than that," he wrote, also highlighting energy and foreign policy issues.

Trump goes on to devote nearly an entire paragraph to the border crisis, which also involves touting his own contrasting record. "Under my leadership, we had the most secure border in U.S. history, by far," Trump offered. "Never had a border like this. Under Biden, the Southern Border has been abolished—and millions of illegal aliens have been released into our communities. What’s happening now is beyond belief. They’re coming in from mental institutions and prisons. They are all being emptied. They are being dumped into the United States of America. Many of these people are very dangerous, they are being dumped. We are like a dumping ground," the statement continued.

"Our cities have been overrun with homelessness, drug addicts, and violent criminals, who are being released from jail in mass with no retribution whatsoever, while law enforcement is weaponized against law-abiding conservatives or Republicans, or people they just don’t like. Our children are being indoctrinated and mutilated by left-wing freaks and zealots. The senior ranks of our military have gone completely woke, and our military is suffering greatly," he writes still in that paragraph, airing his grievances about crime, the transgender movement targeting children, and how the military has been affected by wokeness.

That "law enforcement is weaponized against law-abiding conservatives or Republicans, or people they just don’t like" could sadly be referring to many groups of people, including parents at school board meetings who were falsely smeared as domestic terrorists, as well as pro-lifers who were arrested as their families looked on, traumatized.

🚨 One of the pro-life leaders targeted by Biden's DOJ sent me footage of the early morning FBI raid on his family home. Paul Vaughn was placed in handcuffs by armed FBI agents in front of his children just before school drop-off. Watch as his wife pleads for answers mid-arrest: https://t.co/lUP6tJOSzW pic.twitter.com/XeYComC6mZ — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 7, 2022

Afghanistan is once again mentioned in the following paragraph, as are a host of Biden's other foreign policy failures. "Biden has totally humiliated our Nation on the world stage—starting with the Afghanistan disaster, perhaps the most embarrassing event in the history of our country. It meant so much to our enemies when they watched that horrible retreat. Russia is teaming up with China," Trump writes. "Iran is days away from a nuclear bomb—not even thinkable. Ukraine has been devastated by an invasion that would never, ever have happened if I was president—and Joe Biden has led us to the very brink of World War III. They say Trump was right about everything. Well, I’m not predicting World War III, but I will say this: we’re very close and they’re only talking about nuclear weapons."

While that part of the statement sounds so typically Trump when it comes to him applauding himself, polling from February of last year, after Ukraine was invaded does back up his point. A majority of registered voters believe that Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump was in office.

His statement then references Biden's corruptness. "On top of it all, Biden is the most corrupt president in American history—and that’s not even close. Nobody can believe what’s going on, with again no retribution whatsoever."

It's worth noting, though, that some relief may come with Republicans back in control of the House, with Rep. James Comer (R-KY) in charge of the House Oversight Committee. He has been uncovering information about the Biden family on a regular basis, including but not merely Hunter Biden.

House Oversight Committee: 6 Additional Family Members 'May Have Benefited' From Biden Family Deals https://t.co/4as6jI4FzY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 19, 2023

"With such a calamitous and failed presidency, it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection," Trump's statement continues by mentioning. "You know what happened in the last election: they cheated, and they rigged the election. But I promise you this: when I stand on that debate stage and compare our records, it will be Radical Democrats’ worst nightmare because there’s never been a record as bad as they have, and our country has never been through so much. There has never been a greater contrast between two successive administrations in all of American history. Ours being greatness, and theirs being failure."

Trump's statement not only references his claims about the 2020 election results, but also goes deeper with the contrast of the two administrations, even more deeply setting up a rematch of the last presidential election.

The former and potentially future president closed his statement the same tone and tenor as he has done with many of his speeches for the past few years. "With your support in the election, we will defeat Joe Biden in 2024. We will rescue our economy. We will crush inflation. We will stop the invasion on our southern border. We will restore our Nation’s dignity. And we will prevent World War III from happening. Together, we will all Make America Great Again! Thank you."

According to polling averages from RealClearPolitics (RCP), Trump is leading the list of declared or potential Republican candidates by wide margins, with Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida--who has not yet declared--polling at a distant second. Polling from RCP also shows Trump ahead of Biden by +1.3.