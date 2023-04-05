Libs Lose It After Twitter Slaps NPR With ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Label
Fatal Failure of Government Just Cost the Biden Admin $145 Million
Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting?
Rachel Maddow's Reason Why MSNBC Did Not Air Trump's Speech Drips With Irony
Heroic Police Officers Who Stopped Trans Shooter Give Their Side of the Story
Inside the Rally at Mar-a-Lago After Trump’s Arraignment
In Defense From 'State-Affiliated' Label, NPR Makes Claims That Do Not Hold Up
DeSantis Hasn't Announced His Candidacy, But Just Nabbed Another Congressional Endorsement
Despite Happening on April 1, the Latest News From the UN Is 'Not...
11-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide in School Restroom After Alleged Bullying
GOP Members Call Out Mexican President for Outrageous Claim Fentanyl Is a 'U.S....
California Man Announces Plan to Leave California, Travel to Red States
Dem Governor Stockpiles Thousands of Abortion Pills Ahead of Court Ruling
WaPo's 'Fact Checker' Gets Wrecked Again for Misleading
Tipsheet

Stacey Abrams Has Found Another Job

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 05, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

Evidently tired of losing multiple elections against Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in her attempt to become governor, Stacey Abrams has found another job, at least for now. On Wednesday morning, Howard University announced that Abrams will be serving as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics. 

Reporting from The Washington Post had more details, including how Abrams "expects to start the multiyear appointment in September and will travel some to D.C. but remain based in Georgia." The historically black university is located in Washington, D.C. 

That doesn't mean that Abrams is done with her political crusade, though. The Washington Post touches upon the idea of "activism" throughout the lengthy report. Abrams will still be involved in her liberal causes, just in a different role:

“We’re going to be the answer to societal issues,” [Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick] said. “We’re going to hire public intellectuals who will bring the type of discourse” to campus that will inform and inspire students to solve problems.

Howard students have activism embedded in their DNA, he said. “We want to make sure they are good advocates, they understand the issues, that they’re going to be in positions to help make the laws, help to change the laws, but that they are educated in what needs to be changed and why and how to change it. We want them fully equipped to be politically active.”

...

But Howard is located in a powerful hub of influence in many fields, she said. “Washington, D.C. is an essential part of how we protect democracy, how we think about social policy, how we challenge norms,” Abrams said. “And Howard University is a crucible for how we can engage all of those pieces. And so when they approached me, I was excited.”

Abrams will be using the endowed chair for a variety of things, Frederick said, “everything from teaching students to holding workshops and symposia … and also collaborate with other faculty members as we conduct research about these critical issues as well.”

Recommended

Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting? Matt Vespa

"In an interview this week, Abrams did not rule out running for office again but said that was not her focus at the moment," the report mentions, making clear how Abrams may not have given up on politics. 

The report also highlighted how Abrams is only one of their recent "high-profile hires." Ta-Nehisi Coates, who has called for reparations, joined the faculty in 2021. Nikole Hannah-Jones, of the historically inaccurate 1619 Project, did the same, after a long battle over being granted tenure by UNC-Chapel Hill. 

Abrams lost in both 2018 to Kemp, and in their rematch in 2022. Not only was Abrams hellbent on facing Kemp, but she also refused to concede upon losing in 2018, a race she continued to lie about. Coinciding with how the mainstream media has provided cover for Abrams, there is no mention of such election denialism in the report. Rather here is how The Washington Post categorizes her electoral history:

Abrams became nationally known for energizing reluctant voters and building support for Democratic candidates with intensive efforts aimed at both rural and urban areas. Some presidential candidates sought out her expertise in voter mobilization in recent years, and she was considered a likely vice-presidential candidate for Joe Biden.

In 2018, Abrams lost by less than 2 percent of the vote when she sought to become the country’s first Black female governor. In November, Abrams lost her rematch to the incumbent, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. She had previously served as Democratic leader of the Georgia General Assembly.

"Stacey Abrams" was trending on Twitter as a result of the news. 

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting? Matt Vespa
Libs Lose It After Twitter Slaps NPR With ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Label Spencer Brown
California Man Announces Plan to Leave California, Travel to Red States Guy Benson
'Chicago Has Fallen': Conservatives React to Mayoral Election Results Leah Barkoukis
Fatal Failure of Government Just Cost the Biden Admin $145 Million Spencer Brown
Nikki Fried, Head of Florida’s Democrats, Is Arrested, and the Idiocy Unspools From There Brad Slager
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Does Trump See the Trap the Left Is Setting? Matt Vespa