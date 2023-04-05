Evidently tired of losing multiple elections against Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in her attempt to become governor, Stacey Abrams has found another job, at least for now. On Wednesday morning, Howard University announced that Abrams will be serving as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics.

Reporting from The Washington Post had more details, including how Abrams "expects to start the multiyear appointment in September and will travel some to D.C. but remain based in Georgia." The historically black university is located in Washington, D.C.

We are pleased to welcome @StaceyAbrams, Esq. to Howard University as the inaugural Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics!

That doesn't mean that Abrams is done with her political crusade, though. The Washington Post touches upon the idea of "activism" throughout the lengthy report. Abrams will still be involved in her liberal causes, just in a different role:

“We’re going to be the answer to societal issues,” [Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick] said. “We’re going to hire public intellectuals who will bring the type of discourse” to campus that will inform and inspire students to solve problems. Howard students have activism embedded in their DNA, he said. “We want to make sure they are good advocates, they understand the issues, that they’re going to be in positions to help make the laws, help to change the laws, but that they are educated in what needs to be changed and why and how to change it. We want them fully equipped to be politically active.” ... But Howard is located in a powerful hub of influence in many fields, she said. “Washington, D.C. is an essential part of how we protect democracy, how we think about social policy, how we challenge norms,” Abrams said. “And Howard University is a crucible for how we can engage all of those pieces. And so when they approached me, I was excited.” Abrams will be using the endowed chair for a variety of things, Frederick said, “everything from teaching students to holding workshops and symposia … and also collaborate with other faculty members as we conduct research about these critical issues as well.”

"In an interview this week, Abrams did not rule out running for office again but said that was not her focus at the moment," the report mentions, making clear how Abrams may not have given up on politics.

The report also highlighted how Abrams is only one of their recent "high-profile hires." Ta-Nehisi Coates, who has called for reparations, joined the faculty in 2021. Nikole Hannah-Jones, of the historically inaccurate 1619 Project, did the same, after a long battle over being granted tenure by UNC-Chapel Hill.

Abrams lost in both 2018 to Kemp, and in their rematch in 2022. Not only was Abrams hellbent on facing Kemp, but she also refused to concede upon losing in 2018, a race she continued to lie about. Coinciding with how the mainstream media has provided cover for Abrams, there is no mention of such election denialism in the report. Rather here is how The Washington Post categorizes her electoral history:

Abrams became nationally known for energizing reluctant voters and building support for Democratic candidates with intensive efforts aimed at both rural and urban areas. Some presidential candidates sought out her expertise in voter mobilization in recent years, and she was considered a likely vice-presidential candidate for Joe Biden. In 2018, Abrams lost by less than 2 percent of the vote when she sought to become the country’s first Black female governor. In November, Abrams lost her rematch to the incumbent, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. She had previously served as Democratic leader of the Georgia General Assembly.

"Stacey Abrams" was trending on Twitter as a result of the news.