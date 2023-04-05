National Divorce American Style
Fatal Failure of Government Just Cost the Biden Admin $145 Million
Does Trump See the Trap That's Waiting for Him?
Former CNN Executive Explains What the Liberal Media Really Wants to Happen to...
Inside the Rally at Mar-a-Lago After Trump’s Arraignment
Despite Happening on April 1, the Latest News From the UN Is 'Not...
Progressive Rep Tells MTG to 'Take Her A** Back to Washington'. One GOP...
Why Turley Is Comparing the Trump Indictment to a 'Legal Slurpee'
'Chicago Has Fallen': Conservatives React to Mayoral Election Results
GOP Members Call Out Mexican President for Outrageous Claim Fentanyl is a 'U.S....
California Man Announces Plan to Leave California, Travel to Red States
Dem Governor Stockpiles Thousands of Abortion Pills Ahead of Court Ruling
No Child Should Be Left Behind—Especially In States Where the Least of These...
Indictment Imperils the Rights of All
Tipsheet

WaPo's 'Fact Checker' Gets Wrecked Again for Misleading

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  April 05, 2023 10:00 AM
Manuel Balce Ceneta

Earlier this week we highlighted how The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler got savaged over Twitter for his fact-check claiming that Republicans were making it too much of a big deal when it comes to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's association with George Soros. Mere days later, he's at it again, expressing outrage that members of the Trump family would dare to share reports that the judge in former and potentially future President Donald Trump's case, Juan Manuel Merchan, is an apparent 2020 Biden donor whose daughter once worked for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. had tweeted such reports, though only the tweet from the latter remains up, as of Wednesday morning. In addition to tweeting out a report from Breitbart, Donald Trump Jr. also retweeted those who shared a report from the Daily Mail.

According to Kessler, though, the Trump family members were sharing "totally irrelevant" that was "obviously intended to intimidate."

Mia also reported on the judge's connection, which looks to be a clear conflict of interest, citing Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings as well as screenshots of LinkedIn pages of his daughter, Loren, and details from the Breitbart report. 

Kessler was, once again, quickly savaged for his take. Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief at The Federalist, was quick to emphasize how it had not been a good week for the fact-checker. 

Recommended

'Chicago Has Fallen': Conservatives React to Mayoral Election Results Leah Barkoukis

Our friends at Twitchy also highlighted some noteworthy replies pointing out just how ridiculous Kessler's concerns are that he doesn't facts that are relevant to the case against Trump to come out.

Donald Trump Jr. also retweeted other users taking issue with overreactions from Kessler and others.

Kessler, as it turns out though, is not the only member of the mainstream, leftist media to freak out, with examples coming from The Daily Beast and The Independent. CNN's John King called out the Trump family, as did Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), with the latter claiming over Twitter that this "threatening a judge's family" had something to do with Trump's innocence and that it amounted to "fascist movements."

Google looks like it is getting involved in the situation, as a Google search of the article title that Eric Trump had initially tweeted bears a message that "It looks like the results below are changing quickly." This has happened before, including to do with an ethics complaint filed against Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for a campaign video announcing his Senate run.

At this time we're still waiting for Community Notes to get involved in providing context to Kessler's tweets, which they did do with his fact-check on Bragg's connection with Soros. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Chicago Has Fallen': Conservatives React to Mayoral Election Results Leah Barkoukis
Fatal Failure of Government Just Cost the Biden Admin $145 Million Spencer Brown
Former CNN Executive Explains What the Liberal Media Really Wants to Happen to Trump Matt Vespa
Nikki Fried, Head of Florida’s Democrats, Is Arrested, and the Idiocy Unspools From There Brad Slager
Trump Good and Evil John Stossel
Why Turley Is Comparing the Trump Indictment to a 'Legal Slurpee' Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Chicago Has Fallen': Conservatives React to Mayoral Election Results Leah Barkoukis