Tipsheet

Members of Trump’s Family React to His Arraignment

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 04, 2023 6:45 PM

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was formally arraigned in a case being pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat. As Spencer covered, the charges surround “hush money” payments made to two women, one of which was Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 presidential campaign. 

In total, Trump pleaded “not guilty” to 34 counts of falsifying business records. On Twitter, members of the former president’s family shared their reactions to his arraignment.

Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, shared a series of tweets on the matter and pointed out that Bragg shut down New York City for the arraignment. Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago once it was over.

During the arraignment, Eric Trump shared that the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit awarded the former president over $120,000 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. Eric Trump noted that she currently owes around $500,000.

Donald Trump, Jr. shared the same announcement, adding that he’s glad Daniels’ merchandise surrounding Donald Trump’s indictment is selling so that she can pay him back.

“Donald J. Trump, a former President of the United States, was just arraigned on unprecedented criminal charges by a rogue Soros-backed prosecutor in New York City,” the petition stated. “The American justice system is supposed to be about fairness, not politics. This is a despicable case of political prosecutors taking out candidates they don’t like.”

In addition, Donald Trump Jr. wrote that “the Swamp is targeting @realdonaldtrump because they fear him and can’t control him” and that the House Judiciary Committee should investigate Bragg using tax dollars to indict the former president. 

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. shared that the daughter of the judge handling Donald Trump’s case previously worked on the Biden-Harris campaign.

“The BS never ends folks,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

Former first lady Melania Trump, as well as Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump, have not made any public statements about the indictment. The judge did not impose a gag order on the former president. 

