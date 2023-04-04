Members of Trump’s Family React to His Arraignment

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was formally arraigned in a case being pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat. As Spencer covered, the charges surround “hush money” payments made to two women, one of which was Stormy Daniels, during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In total, Trump pleaded “not guilty” to 34 counts of falsifying business records. On Twitter, members of the former president’s family shared their reactions to his arraignment.

Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, shared a series of tweets on the matter and pointed out that Bragg shut down New York City for the arraignment. Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago once it was over.

Alvin Bragg has shut down the entire city, called up 38,000 NYPD police officers, closed down the FDR Drive and is spending an estimated $200 million of city funds, all for a $130,000 NDA. I never thought I would see this level of corruption in the United States. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 4, 2023

During the arraignment, Eric Trump shared that the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit awarded the former president over $120,000 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. Eric Trump noted that she currently owes around $500,000.

BREAKING!!! the 9th Circuit just awarded Trump $121,962.56 in attorney fees from Stormy Daniels. Order just released. This in addition to the roughly $500k she already owes him. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 4, 2023

Donald Trump, Jr. shared the same announcement, adding that he’s glad Daniels’ merchandise surrounding Donald Trump’s indictment is selling so that she can pay him back.

LOL glad she’s out there saying her T-shirt sales are booming she’ll be able to afford to pay Trump! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 4, 2023

“Donald J. Trump, a former President of the United States, was just arraigned on unprecedented criminal charges by a rogue Soros-backed prosecutor in New York City,” the petition stated. “The American justice system is supposed to be about fairness, not politics. This is a despicable case of political prosecutors taking out candidates they don’t like.”

In addition, Donald Trump Jr. wrote that “the Swamp is targeting @realdonaldtrump because they fear him and can’t control him” and that the House Judiciary Committee should investigate Bragg using tax dollars to indict the former president.

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. shared that the daughter of the judge handling Donald Trump’s case previously worked on the Biden-Harris campaign.

“The BS never ends folks,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

Seems relevant… yet another connection in this hand picked democrat show trial. The BS never ends folks.



Daughter of Judge on Trump Case Worked on Biden-Harris Campaign https://t.co/5FtA7K9732 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 4, 2023

They are all hand picked. It is all pre-arranged. This corruption is on a different level.



Daughter of Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Worked For 'Kamala Harris Campaign', Now Serves As President of Company that Has Biden-Harris Campaign As Client https://t.co/SzKUncAZNs — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 4, 2023

The entire system is rigged! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 4, 2023

Former first lady Melania Trump, as well as Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump, have not made any public statements about the indictment. The judge did not impose a gag order on the former president.