Yet Another Poll Shows Good News for Glenn Younkgin's Governorship

Up until the November 2021 statewide elections, Virginia was considered something of a purple or even a light blue state. It hadn't elected a Republican to statewide office since former Gov. Bob McDonnell in 2009. But then Republicans swept, with the election of not just Gov. Glenn Youngkin, but Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares. Republicans also now control the General Assembly. And, not only did Youngkin beat out a former incumbent, Terry McAuliffe, he's doing quite well a little over a year into his term.

On Thursday, Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy released their January poll, which showed Youngkin with a 56 percent job approval rating among Virginia voters, while 31 percent disapproved and 13 percent were not sure. A plurality of voters also believe that Virginia is on the "right track," at 47 percent, compared to the 40 percent who said it was on the "wrong track."

Youngkin not only has a near universal approval rating of 96 percent approval rating among Republicans, but he has majority support among Independents as well, at 51 percent.

What's also telling, though, is that President Joe Biden is not performing well in the commonwealth, despite having won Virginia in 2020 by 10 points. Virginia hasn't voted for a Republican candidate for president since 2004 with George W. Bush.

A majority Virginia voters, at 52 percent, disapprove of Biden's job performance, while 45 percent approve. Just 3 percent are not sure. The outlook of voters on the direction of the country is even more dire, in that 59 percent believe it is on the "wrong track," compared to just 29 percent who think it's on the "right track."

While Virginia voters realize how much Biden and his administration may be screwing up the direction of the country, they at least appear to like what the governor is doing in the commonwealth.

The poll was conducted January 18-January 23, 2023, with 625 registered Virginia voters. The margin of error was at plus or minus 4 percentage points.

It's also worth mentioning that this poll appears to be part of a trend showing Youngkin doing well with his constituents.

Last week, the Wason Center at Christopher Newport University released a poll showing similar results. Fifty percent of Virginia voters approve of the job that the governor is doing, while 36 percent disapprove and 14 percent don't know. A plurality, at 45 percent, also believe that Virginia is going in the right direction, compared to the 37 percent who say otherwise.

Just as the Mason-Dixon Poll showed though, Biden once more receives poor remarks, and even more so, in fact. By a difference of double digits, 57 percent disapprove of the job Biden is doing, while 38 percent approve. Voters are even more pessimistic about the direction of the country, in that 19 percent say it's going in the "right direction," while 73 percent say the "wrong direction."

That poll was conducted January 13-23, 2023, with 1,038 registered Virginia voters. The margin of error was at plus or minus 3.8 percent.

And, as was covered early last month, the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University poll found that 52 percent of Virginians approve of Youngkin's performance, while 32 percent disapprove. The poll was conducted December 3-16, 2022 with 807 adult Virginia respondents and a margin of error of 6.02 percentage points.

In covering the Mason-Dixon poll, the Washington Examiner's Paul Bedard emphasized that the governor was in "rare territory," and went on to offer that this trend could continue to have positive ramifications for the governor, especially as the president continues to fare poorly.

"While it is too early to determine if Youngkin has turned Virginia red, there are signs in the new polls that President Joe Biden and his agenda are losing favor big time. In fact, his poor ratings only increase the importance of Youngkin's positive numbers," Bedard wrote.

"Youngkin" was trending on Twitter on Thursday as a result of the poll results which came out that day.