Raphael Warnock Wins Reelection in Georgia Senate Runoff
CNN's Candidate Is Sent to Prison
Dems Are Again in Disarray, This Time Over Primary Scheduling
We Now Know Why There Was a Delay With Round 2 of the...
LIVE RESULTS: Georgia Senate Runoff
January 6 Select Committee Announces Criminal Referrals. Time Will Tell How It Affects...
Senators Vow to Hold Up Biden's Department of Defense Nominees
Joe Biden Gets Very Confused About 'Chips' During His Visit to a Semiconductor...
Is President Joe Biden Turning His Back on Uyghur Law He Himself Signed?
Liberal City Moves Closer to Lowering Voting Age to 16
NYC Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty of Tax Fraud
What Caused John Bolton to Consider a 2024 Presidential Run
Heritage Action Sounds the Alarm on Disastrous Amnesty Plan
Border Patrol Union Blasts Biden for Not Visiting the Border
NYC Case Worker Says Senior Shelter Fired Her for Warning About a Transgender...
Tipsheet

We Now Know Why There Was a Delay With Round 2 of the 'Twitter Files'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 06, 2022 8:10 PM
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Last Friday, investigative journalist Matt Taibbi released what was only the first round of the "Twitter Files," showing the great lengths that the employees of the social media platform went through to suppress The New York Post's coverage from October 2020 of Hunter Biden's shady business deals, and how it involved his father, now President Joe Biden. While round two was promised soon after, these tweets have yet to materialize. On Tuesday, however, Taibbi released another thread providing an update on what he refers to as "Twitter Files Supplemental."

"Supplemental" is indeed a good way of categorizing the latest thread, as there now appears to be a new added layer of controversy. Despite how Elon Musk now owns Twitter, he was not made aware that James Baker, the general counsel for Twitter who was formerly with the FBI, had tried to get involved. Baker was fired by Musk, as Jeff Charles at our sister site of RedState reported earlier on Tuesday. 

Bonchie, also at RedState, offers a thorough take about Baker and what Taibbi's latest thread exposes:

As Taibbi notes, the next installment of the “Twitter Files” is being led by controversial (as in she makes the right people upset) reporter Bari Weiss. Apparently, while she was working on her part of the effort, she discovered that someone on the backend was curating what was being released. When she inquired about who it was, she discovered it was none other than James Baker.

Baker is a name many people who read RedState will likely recall. He was at the center of the Steele Dossier and was part of the FBI regime that tried to bring down Donald Trump via the “Russian collusion” hoax. Naturally, he left that post to take a high-paying job as chief counsel for Twitter because government hacks who toe the line always have a path to the private sector.

It appears that Baker was trying to mitigate the damage of the “Twitter Files” with some kind of attempted cover-up. According to Musk, his explanation wasn’t satisfactory, and that led to his ouster. With Baker gone, the release of the files should now continue unabated. I have a feeling Weiss is going to produce something really good with her research.

Taibbi's final tweet in the thread on Tuesday evening notes that fellow journalist Bari Weiss will publish them and invites users to "Stay Tuned," though no further timeline is mentioned in the thread.

Weiss herself has previewed the tweet with a quoted retweet of Taibbi, pointing out that "It's been quite a weekend."

"#TwitterFiles2" and "Bari Weiss" have been trending over Twitter on Tuesday as users wait in anticipation. 

Tags: BIG TECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Raphael Warnock Wins Reelection in Georgia Senate Runoff Spencer Brown
LIVE RESULTS: Georgia Senate Runoff Spencer Brown
The GOP Seems Poised to Be Suckered into Another Trap Matt Vespa
Rutgers Professor on White People: 'We Gotta Take These Muthaf**kers Out' Matt Vespa
Elon Musk's Big Mistake Kurt Schlichter
Joe Biden Gets Very Confused About 'Chips' During His Visit to a Semiconductor Plant Spencer Brown
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Raphael Warnock Wins Reelection in Georgia Senate Runoff Spencer Brown