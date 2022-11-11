Disturbing CBS Show Accuses DeSantis of Being A Sex Offender: 'Let the Smear...
Tipsheet

This Dreaded Figure Is Now Getting Involved in the Trump-DeSantis 2024 Battle

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 11, 2022 2:30 PM
Screenshot via YouTube/NationalConservatism

Former President Donald Trump went really off on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in a lengthy Wednesday night statement, as he's likely concerned about the governor as a threat in the 2024 presidential primary. Spencer and our friends at Twitchy highlighted some of the reactions. In the span of 40 minutes, Trump sent out four statements from the Save America PAC. 

While Republicans react to Trump's statements, including those who supported him in both presidential runs, another, very much unwanted figure has entered the conversation: Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson.

As our friends at Twitchy also highlighted, there were plenty of responses calling Wilson out. This includes Stephen L. Miller telling him in no uncertain terms to stay out of it, albeit with some terms necessitating a language warning. 

Besides the usual reasons as to why DeSantis should want to be in no way mentioned by anyone associated with the Lincoln Project, as Jim Treacher pointed out, Wilson and his group have gone after the governor before. 

In April, they released the "Bad for business" ad against DeSantis, and in late October, during the final weeks before the election, released an ad claiming the popularly-elected governor was engaging in "tyranny." Between its launch on October 24 and Election Day on Tuesday, the Lincoln Project shared the ad no less than seven times. On Election Day, they also tweeted a claim that DeSantis was "turning Florida into an authoritarian state."

DeSantis was reelected on Tuesday against Charlie Crist, who was running as a Democrat this time, by nearly 20 points. He outperformed the RealClearPolitics (RCP) polling average that had him with a +12.2 lead. 

Despite the timing and promotion of such an ad, Wilson on Wednesday went on a lengthy, expletive-filled rant about how DeSantis was expected to win, even claiming DeSantis should have won by more. He did hint that Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, whom Crist beat in the August primary by nearly 25 points, could have done better.

Wilson did also address why they still went after DeSantis, but it's not like what this man says is very trustworthy.

Trump is expected to announce he's running next week. Many of his endorsed-candidates failed to win their races, and arguably the most prominent one who did, Senator-elect J.D. Vance out of Ohio, did not mention him in his victory speech. 

Further, speaking of the Lincoln Project and Vance's Senate race in Ohio, his opponent, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) had support from the disgraced group. Rep. Ryan's communications director, Isabella Levy, also took notice, begging them not to get involved.





