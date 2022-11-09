Rep. Henry Cuellar Keeps Key Border District Blue
Despite Valiant Challenge from Zeldin, Hochul Manages to Win New York Gubernatorial Race
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas
Chuck Grassley Cruises to Re-Election in Iowa
Josh Shapiro Wins Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race Against Doug Mastriano
Trump Preempts Politicized Prosecutors
Election Hangover
A Talk With Bill Barr About Russiagate, the FBI, and Accountability
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by...
Goodbye Affirmative Action, Hello Individual Freedom and Dignity
Biden Vows to Legalize Nationwide Killing of Unborn Babies
The Polarizing Media Decries Polarization
Ted Budd Keeps North Carolina in Republican Hands
J.D. Vance Emerges Victorious in Ohio's Senate Race
Michael Bennet Fends Off Republican Challenger Joe O'Dea
Tipsheet

Michael Bennet Fends Off Republican Challenger Joe O'Dea

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 08, 2022 11:15 PM
Jacquelyn Martin

On Tuesday night, Decision Desk HQ called the Colorado Senate race in favor of Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet, who managed to fend off a challenge from Republican nominee Joe O'Dea.

With an estimated 71 percent of the vote in, Bennet leads 55.86 percent to O'Dea's 41.75 percent, with the people of Colorado electing him for another term. He was first appointed to the Senate in 2009 and won a full-term in 2010. 


Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell
Kari Lake and Blake Masters Sue Maricopa County Spencer Brown
Battleground Nevada: We Have Some Insane Numbers Coming Out of Clark County Matt Vespa
Election Hangover Kurt Schlichter
This Tweet From the New York Times Tells Us Exactly How the Night Is Going For Dems Leah Barkoukis
BREAKING: Votes in Key Arizona County Are Being 'Misread' Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Illegal Electioneering' for PA Dems Fetterman, Shapiro Caught on Camera: Project Veritas Mia Cathell