Michael Bennet Fends Off Republican Challenger Joe O'Dea

On Tuesday night, Decision Desk HQ called the Colorado Senate race in favor of Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet, who managed to fend off a challenge from Republican nominee Joe O'Dea.

Decision Desk HQ projects Michael Bennet (D) wins re-election to the U.S. Senate in Colorado.#DecisionMade: 10:17pm EST



With an estimated 71 percent of the vote in, Bennet leads 55.86 percent to O'Dea's 41.75 percent, with the people of Colorado electing him for another term. He was first appointed to the Senate in 2009 and won a full-term in 2010.



