Tipsheet

Mike Lee Receives Major Boost in Senate Race

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 02, 2022 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is still largely expected to win reelection against Evan McMullin, who has claimed he's an Independent, despite his support from the Utah Democratic Party, which Lee has made reference to before. Nevertheless, every little bit helps, which is why it was such a stunning move that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) refused to endorse Lee, claiming both candidates were his friends. On Wednesday, however, former President Donald Trump released a statement which even referred to his opponent as "McMuffin," and doubled down on his endorsement for Lee. Trump had weighed in last month as well, to offer his endorsement previously, as well as call out Romney and McMullin. 

McMullin has waged a rather ugly campaign against Lee. During last month's debate, he claimed the senator had a role in trying to convince the Trump White House to overturn the 2020 presidential election, claiming "that was the most egregious betrayal of our nation's constitution in its history by a U.S. Senator," adding "it will be your legacy." Even the audience reacted strongly against McMullin's claims, as they booed him. 

Lee handled the charge implying that he betrayed the Constitution, just as he did when McMullin claimed what he did "was a betrayal of the American republic," in reference to "when the barbarians were at the gate, you were happy to let them in" in reference to January 6. 

In addition to vehemently denying such an insistence from McMullin, which Lee referred to as being done "with a cavalier disregard for the truth," though he acknowledged when addressing his opponent it was "entirely consistent with your adopted political party." As Lee reminded, McMullin has "sought for, actively courted, and obtained the endorsement of the Democratic Party," highlighting how he raised millions over Act Blue and has spent millions "feeding the Democratic industrial complex."

"It's not surprising to me that you would come here today and spout not only lies, but lies that are specific to the leftist cause, lies that are specific to the Democratic Party, and lies that are certainly not applicable to me."

McMullin ran for president in 2016. He actually came in a third in his own state, with 21.5 percent of the vote, behind Hillary Clinton's 27.5 percent and Donald Trump's 45.5 percent. 

This 2022 Senate race, now less than a week away, is regarded by many forecasters as "Likely Republican," which means Lee has a high chance, though it's one step down from "Solid Republican" or "Safe Republican." Decision Desk HQ nevertheless does have the race as "Solid Republican" though, a rating that has been consistently throughout the election. 

Other boosts for Lee have come in the form of a healthy lead in multiple polls against McMullin. 

