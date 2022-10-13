Tipsheet

Democratic Opponent Uses Harshly Doctored Photo in Ad Targeting Mayra Flores

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 13, 2022 12:15 PM
Screenshot via Twitter/@VoteVicente

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), currently representing Texas' 15th Congressional District, is so afraid of facing newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) for Texas' newly redrawn 34th Congressional District, that he used a harshly doctored photo of her in his ad targeting her views on gun control.

The ad posted on Monday is still up on the congressman's campaign account, with the image in question at 11 seconds into the ad, until about 16 seconds into the ad, which is 42 seconds long. 

There are now close to 350 replies raking Gonzalez over the coals for using the obviously doctored photo.

Our friends at Twitchy also highlighted how users expressed their outrage in reaction to Rachel Campos-Duffy sharing coverage from the Daily Mail about the doctored photo. Such coverage shares that the original photo of Flores holding the rifle comes from an Instagram post from January 1. 

One tweet pointed out how the photo used in the ad made Flores look more like Gonzalez.

One user also shared a tweet from Flores on June 24, when she explained she was willing to vote on a bill that would  actually "provide the proper resources to secure our schools and protect our children; both mentally and physically."

The bill in question, the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," passed the House in May with a vote of 230-190, with only 10 House Republicans voting in favor of it. No "yea" votes were from Texas Republicans.

November's race between two incumbents to see who will control the 34th Congressional District is considered a "Toss-Up" by Cook Political Reporter and Sabato's Crystal Ball. Cook changed their rating from "Lean Democratic" earlier this month. 

Tags: MIDTERMS 2022 MAYRA FLORES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
On Another Brutal Inflation Report, the Context Makes It Even Worse for Democrats Guy Benson