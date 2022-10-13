Democratic Opponent Uses Harshly Doctored Photo in Ad Targeting Mayra Flores

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), currently representing Texas' 15th Congressional District, is so afraid of facing newly elected Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) for Texas' newly redrawn 34th Congressional District, that he used a harshly doctored photo of her in his ad targeting her views on gun control.

Democrats fear conservative Latinas so much the do things like this…

Go ⁦@MayraFlores2022⁩ https://t.co/lNmS4W0Q4E — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) October 13, 2022

The ad posted on Monday is still up on the congressman's campaign account, with the image in question at 11 seconds into the ad, until about 16 seconds into the ad, which is 42 seconds long.

After the tragic shooting at Uvalde, Mayra Flores' first vote in Congress was AGAINST a bipartisan school safety bill. We need a representative that works to protect our children and families; not someone who puts them in danger. Remember to vote for Vicente Gonzalez. pic.twitter.com/h4liKjAFEp — Vicente Gonzalez (@VoteVicente) October 10, 2022

There are now close to 350 replies raking Gonzalez over the coals for using the obviously doctored photo.

Hi I’m Vinny i know I can’t win so I paid to change my opponents face on a photo — Twitblows (@Twitblows4) October 12, 2022

"Disgraceful"... Kind of like making up doctored pictures? — Bob smackey (@BobSmackey) October 12, 2022

And that’s the real issue. Trust, if anyone had any, is broken. — J Thomas (@BiffPowThink) October 13, 2022

Our friends at Twitchy also highlighted how users expressed their outrage in reaction to Rachel Campos-Duffy sharing coverage from the Daily Mail about the doctored photo. Such coverage shares that the original photo of Flores holding the rifle comes from an Instagram post from January 1.

One tweet pointed out how the photo used in the ad made Flores look more like Gonzalez.

How strange. It looks like they altered the photo to give her Gonzalez’ brow line. They tried to make her look unattractive and menacing… so they made her look more like him? — Penelope Pop (@PenPopaDo) October 13, 2022

One user also shared a tweet from Flores on June 24, when she explained she was willing to vote on a bill that would actually "provide the proper resources to secure our schools and protect our children; both mentally and physically."

I agree with Flores https://t.co/Zb1FuDpIyM — Swamp Fyxe 🦊 (@DC_SwampFox) October 10, 2022

The bill in question, the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," passed the House in May with a vote of 230-190, with only 10 House Republicans voting in favor of it. No "yea" votes were from Texas Republicans.

November's race between two incumbents to see who will control the 34th Congressional District is considered a "Toss-Up" by Cook Political Reporter and Sabato's Crystal Ball. Cook changed their rating from "Lean Democratic" earlier this month.