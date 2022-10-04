John Fetterman

John Fetterman Equates Dr. Oz With a Quack Doctor As His Campaign Gets Increasingly Desperate

Source: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

John Fetterman certainly seems to be getting increasingly desperate in his bid to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA). While he remains up in the polls--barely--Fetterman's lead is shrinking and it looks like his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is gaining. 

It's not just the polls, but Fetterman's own ads against Oz. Fetterman doesn't make too many public appearances, and when he does it's painfully obvious he suffered a stroke shortly before winning the primary in May. He's thus prone to Twitter posts, and they've gotten worse lately.

One ad from Monday equated Dr. Oz with Dr. Nick of "The Simpsons," highlighting products that Dr. Oz advertised on "The Dr. Oz Show," which ran until January. It is now a pinned tweet on Fetterman's Twitter account. 

Dr. Oz's medical expertise goes much further than his 13 seasons on television, though. The Republican nominee got his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania and did his residency in surgery at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He served as a professor at Columbia University and practiced as a cardiothoracic surgeon. 

Fetterman also questioned Oz's profession during one of the few public appearances he's had, at a rally on the 21st anniversary of September 11 to promote abortion.  In asking the crowd if abortion "should be left up to a woman, and a real doctor to choose," Fetterman also seemed to claim that Dr. Oz is not a "real doctor."

The Oz campaign also sent a statement for Townhall not only touching upon the doctor's accomplishments, but highlighting Fetterman's refusal to debate. "As a world-renowned heart surgeon, Dr. Oz is proud to have saved thousands of lives and invented life saving medical devices during his medical career. John Fetterman is resorting to these desperate lies because he's too afraid to debate Dr. Oz and have to answer publicly for his radical soft-on-crime record," said Brittany Yanick, communications director for Dr. Oz for Senate.

While Fetterman finally agreed last month to debate Dr. Oz, it is with considerable conditions that have left many wondering if Fetterman really is ready to debate, or if he will back out. The one debate that Fetterman has agreed to will take place on October 25, just two weeks before the election.

Such an ad was hardly the only social media post from Fetterman on Monday. One post was a particularly poorly done take on "Mean Girls," which made yet another joke about Dr. Oz having lived in New Jersey. It certainly seemed to serve as the reminder that the left can't meme.

RealClearPolitics currently shows Fetterman with a lead of +4.3 in the polls, with that lead within the margin of error in many polls. Cook Political Report has also moved the race to the "Toss-Up" column. 

