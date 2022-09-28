ABC News Certainly Seems to Be Carrying Water for Democrats With Headline on Kyrsten Sinema

Earlier this week, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) gave remarks at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, as Spencer covered, during which she called for restoring the filibuster, including when it comes to judicial nominees. In addition to the usual suspects of liberal commentators and more progressive Democrats called her out for daring to understand and respect how the body she works in operates, ABC News also couldn't help adding in some editorializing.

Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema doubled down on her controversial support for the filibuster and displayed her unconventional friendship with Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell during a speech hosted by the Republican in Kentucky. https://t.co/iaP8CcYApr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 27, 2022

The tweet claims that Sinema's support for the filibuster is "controversial," the same language which appears in the linked to article from Isabella Murray. The article quotes Sinema as acknowledging that being "committed to the 60-vote threshold" has "been an incredibly unpopular view."

While Sinema supporting the filibuster despite how most of her fellow Democrats would have no problem nuking it shows her independent streak, ABC News wants readers to believe it makes such support "controversial."

The tweet, which was shared to ABC News Politics on Tuesday afternoon, has 242 replies, most of them mocking the word choice of "controversial." Of the 93 retweets, 80 are quoted retweets mocking it as well.

Re: "controversial support" is editorializing. Seriously though, wouldn't the politicians who want to change the rules be those stirring controversy? If not, why? I'm sure we'd all like to have an honest response from @ABCPolitics

who decides what is "controversial". https://t.co/Ie5tFzPc5H — Treacherous Logic (@Treacherouslogc) September 28, 2022

And will support again the moment after they lose the Senate? — Going Concern (@GoingConcern7) September 27, 2022

The dehumanization of Republicans has been so complete in the media world that reporters cannot wrap their minds around ideological foes breaking bread together & agreeing on a few items. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) September 28, 2022

Calling the filibuster "controversial" - no bias here... — SoxFanWifey (@nivratsmom) September 27, 2022

Is the filibuster also controversial during GOP presidencies/control of the Senate? https://t.co/1dC7ok7amR — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) September 28, 2022

The problem with ABC News' language goes beyond what Twitter users picked up on, though.

As polling shows, though, most registered voters don't support getting rid of the filibuster. A poll from First Liberty Institute in May, which Townhall received a copy of, explained the following information to respondents.

"The filibuster requires that 60 Senators must vote for a bill before it can come to the floor of the Senate for a final vote. It is designed as a check on the power of the U.S. House of Representatives, which can move legislation through very quickly with simple majority votes. The filibuster is designed to slow the process so that there is more debate and that final approval of a law has some level of bi-partisan support," respondents were told. "Based on this information, do you support or oppose ending the filibuster in the Senate," they were then asked.

Overall, 40 percent of overall voters said they supported ending the filibuster, while 52 percent opposed ending it. The only demographics in support of ending it included the 76 percent of Democrats and the 48 percent of those under 50, a plurality of the age group.

First Liberty Institute's Supreme Court Coup website references Sen. Sinema, as well as fellow moderate Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Under the "WHO CAN STOP THIS?" section, the website declares "Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema Must Remain True to Their Word." Sinema is quoted as saying "While eliminating the filibuster may result in some short-term legislative gains, it would deepen partisan divisions and sacrifice the long-term health of our government."

Jeremy Dys, senior counsel at First Liberty Institute, sent a statement to Townhall about charges Sinema's support for the filibuster is supposedly controversial. "Partisan efforts to manipulate the Supreme Court and reduce its independence should be rejected as it has for generations. There should be nothing controversial about a U.S. Senator encouraging her colleagues to fulfill their Constitutional duties to preserve an independent judiciary," he said.

In 2020 alone, Democrats used the filibusters 327 times. Less than 10 years prior, though, in 2013, then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) changed the filibuster rules for presidential appointments and certain judicial nominees, doing so narrowly with a vote of 52-48.

While Sinema was not elected to the Senate until 2018, she has voted to protect the filibuster before. While she has voted in favor of Democratic legislation to do with the federal takeover of elections, she voted against Schumer's move to nuke the filibuster in order to get such legislation passed.

In June of last year, Sinema also wrote an op-ed published in The Washington Post, "We have more to lose than gain by ending the filibuster."

Democrats, though, should they grow their majority in the Senate, plan to nuke the filibuster, especially so they can pass the pro-abortion legislation known as the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA). John Fetterman, who is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania, has made this a major campaign issue. President Joe Biden himself has also called for getting rid of the filibuster to pass the WHPA.

"Sinema" was trending on Twitter throughout Monday, for her appearance at the center, as well as Keith Olbermann--ever desperate for attention and relevancy--revealing he dated her.