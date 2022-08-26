Biden Administration and the DNC Continue to Be Focused on Pro-Abortion Extremism

With several state pro-life laws having gone into effect this week, the Biden administration and the DNC are fixating on their pet issue of abortion as the November midterms are fast-approaching, now less than two and a half months away.

As Madeline covered, Texas' trigger law just went into effect on Thursday, which makes performing an abortion, except to save the life of the mother, a felony. A Tennessee law also went into effect, which criminalizes performing an abortion except to save the life of the mother or to prevent serious and permanent bodily injury to the mother.

An Idaho law also went into effect, but was narrowly blocked in part by a federal judge when it comes to medical emergencies, after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit.

In a Thursday statement from the DNC which reeked of hysteria and desperation, Chairman Jaime Harrison is quoted as saying that "More women today are living with fewer freedoms thanks to Republicans’ relentless war to ban abortion in their states. Every day is a reminder how extreme Republicans are — banning abortion and threatening doctors with prison. Even access to some forms of birth control could be at risk. Make no mistake: No matter what state you live in, reproductive health care is on the ballot this November, and GOP candidates will be held accountable for their extreme anti-choice agenda."

The fear-mongering from Harrison in the DNC statement stands in strong contrast to that from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

The pro-life group celebrated all three laws taking effect. "Today we celebrate the strongest protections yet for thousands of unborn babies and their mothers across Idaho, Tennessee and Texas," said the organization's president, Marjorie Dannenfelser on Thursday. "Victories like these are made possible by the Dobbs decision that paved the way for all Americans and their elected representatives to protect life in our laws."

She also applauded these states and their governors, despite interference from the Biden administration.

"All across the country, Americans are rejecting Biden and the Democrats’ radical agenda of imposing abortion on demand until birth nationwide. Abortion is not health care – it ends the lives of children with beating hearts, who can suck their thumb and feel pain," she added. "Contrary to the lies of the abortion lobby, every pro-life state law allows life-saving medical care for pregnant women during a medical emergency. Pro-life doctors stand ready to provide excellent medical care as always. We thank Governors Greg Abbott, Bill Lee and Brad Little along with all our allies in the states who worked tirelessly enact these protections, and we stand with them in the fight against Washington Democrats’ extremism."

It wasn't just the DNC that went all in with the pro-abortion extremism. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre discussed the Texas abortion law during Wednesday's press conference and in a Thursday statement.

Her statement in part framed the administration's interference with state pro-life laws as being about "lifesaving health care."

The latter half of Jean-Pierre's statement referenced a Tuesday court decision out of Texas, which ruled against the Biden administration. Jean-Pierre called it "a devastating decision for women in that state" and claimed women "can now be denied this same life-saving care, and who may die as a result." She went on to rant about how "Republican legislators continue to deny women’s access to health care. And, they are committed to moving America backward — with fewer rights and less autonomy. Americans across the country and of all backgrounds agree that women should have the right to make their own personal health care decisions and to receive life-saving medical care, without interference from politicians, and the President will continue to take action to protect women’s access to lifesaving health care."

Such a statement quickly drew a reaction from Dr. Ingrid Skop, M.D., F.A.C.O.G., a board-certified OB/GYN who has been practicing in Texas for more than 25 years, and who serves as senior fellow and director of medical affairs at the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI).

In a statement, Dr. Skop, with original emphasis, called out the press secretary.

"Respectfully, Karine Jean-Pierre needs to read the law. Nothing in the new Texas pro-life law is in conflict with standard medical guidance, nor does it prevent me from providing the same care I have always provided women facing potentially life-threatening complication," she explained.

Dr. Skop went on to warn how such fear-mongering is not limited to Jean-Pierre, and that it is having consequences. "Sadly, rhetoric like this from Ms. Jean-Pierre and other abortion advocates is having real-world consequences, as published reports here in Texas document that confusion over these laws has led some doctors to withhold standard medical treatment from women in emergencies," the doctor continued.

Explaining the law, Dr. Skop also mentioned that "The law is quite clear. An exception is allowed based on a doctor’s reasonable medical judgment for a life-threatening complication. Guidance from professional medical societies providing specific recommendations for treating both common and uncommon pregnancy complications are also quite clear. But the steady drumbeat of misinformation from the White House, media pundits, pro-choice medical organizations and pro-abortion activists is muddying the waters, and that has put the lives of women at risk."

The White House isn't merely committed to statements, though.

Nathaniel Weixel reported for The Hill that the Biden administration, in the name of a "day of action" for Women's Equality Day, will meet with state and local leaders on Friday. As Weixel reports, "the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending a letter to governors inviting them to design and apply for Medicaid waivers to provide increased access to care for women traveling from a state that has restricted or prohibited abortion."

Such actions, which Weixel admits are nothing new, has raised concerns that the Biden administration is violating the Hyde Amendment, which protects taxpayers from having to fund abortions except in the cases of rape, incest, or life of the mother.

This action has only further raised the alarm, though, which SBA Pro-Life America also pointed to. Dannenfesler said in a statement that in part warned "Biden is using the full force of the government to promote abortion on demand and stick taxpayers with the bill, in violation of federal laws like the Hyde Amendment. The law is clear: our taxpayer dollars cannot be used to pay for abortion on demand or any related costs, including transportation."

The Biden administration has been vocally opposed to the Hyde Amendment, with President Joe Biden himself making his opposition known in June 2019, while competing in a crowded Democratic primary.

Biden and pro-abortion Democrats fought to keep it out of the budget that was introduced last year, though it ultimately prevailed. Seeming to have not learned his lesson, Biden introduced a budget proposal this year that also left out Hyde.

Republicans in Congress, however, and pro-life organizations, have continued to make their concerns known and raise awareness.