Not Even This Fellow RINO Wants Liz Cheney to Run for President

Soon-to-be former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) hasn't let her stunning loss from Tuesday against Harriet Hageman stop her from talking about running for president. In fact, she seems to be even more emboldened, judging from her bizarre concession speech on Tuesday night, admittance on NBC's "Today" that running for president is something she is "thinking about," and her formation of a PAC focused on, what else, taking down former President Donald Trump. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was asked by Deseret News what he thinks about Cheney running for president, and it's not something the failed presidential nominee and fellow RINO is on board with.

The Washington Examiner's Byron York and our friends at Twitchy highlighted Romney's response, who did not mince words.

Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted twice to convict Trump, is not on board with a Liz Cheney presidential campaign. From @Deseret: https://t.co/s0a8TTBtWe pic.twitter.com/0kbzQa6Lc7 — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 19, 2022

"I'm not going to encourage anyone to run for president. I've done that myself, and that's something I'm not doing again. I don't know if she really wants to do that. She would not become the nominee if she were to run. I can't imagine that would occur," Romney said. In other words, he really does not think she should run.

The article also noted, "Cheney, he said, might run for other purposes but 'I'm not in collaboration with that effort.'" Even if she does run, which would be as foolhardy a move as any, Romney seems to want no part of it.

Rep. Cheney was one of the most vocal members of Congress to vote to impeach Trump in January of last year. His Senate trial wasn't even conducted until he had already left office and President Joe Biden had been in charge for weeks at that point. Nevertheless, Sen. Romney was one of seven Republicans to vote to convict Trump, after also being the first senator to break party lines in order to convict Trump on one charge in his first impeachment trial from the prior year.

Both Romney and Cheney were censured by their state parties for their impeachment votes. Reps. Cheney and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) were also censured by the RNC for their participation on the January 6 select committee, though Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media unsurprisingly misled on that censure.

If Romney doesn't think Cheney should run for president, and again, he did it and failed himself, then Cheney likely really shouldn't run. Something tells us she won't listen, though.