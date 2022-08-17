Cheney Pushed to Admit She Might Run for President

As reported, Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost her primary race Tuesday night to Harriet Hageman, who will represent Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives next year.

Cheney will be out of her current job soon but has already launched a new organization to oppose President Donald Trump and hinted during her concession speech that she plans to run for the White House.

During an interview with The Today Show Wednesday morning, Cheney was pressed on whether she plans to run for president. After refusing to answer, she finally admitted she is seriously considering it.

And while Cheney is vowing to dedicate her future to opposing Trump, he's celebrating her defeat.

"Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs," Trump said on Truth Social. "Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!" the former president added.