Kentucky Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Ban

On Thursday, Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron revealed that the Kentucky Supreme Court upheld the commonwealth's abortion ban, allowing the Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law to remain in effect. This is at least for the timing being, while the court reviews the case.

The Planned Parenthood affiliate did not have much to say about the court's decision, other than to note they will "continue to help patients access care and proceed with our case to restore abortion access and protect reproductive freedom in Kentucky."

The ACLU Kentucky Twitter account went much more in depth in a lengthy thread.

Without the protections of Roe, the fight to protect access moved to state court. We're suing in state court to secure your right to access abortion under the rights to privacy, self-determination, and bodily autonomy in sections 1 and 2 of the Kentucky Constitution. — ACLU of Kentucky (@ACLUofKY) August 18, 2022

As the ACLU made reference to in tweets, Kentucky is also voting on a ballot initiative this November. If the initiative passes, the state constitution will be amended to say that there is no right to an abortion or public funding for abortion.

Kentuckians deserve better than extremist politicians who will take your bodily autonomy to score cheap political points.



We won't stop fighting for your right to make the best decisions for yourself because no person should ever be forced to remain pregnant against their will. — ACLU of Kentucky (@ACLUofKY) August 18, 2022

The court will hold a hearing on November 15, after which voters will have already decided the fate of the ballot initiative. "The high court said it will take up other issues raised by parties in the case," Deborah Yetter of the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

Abortions have been banned in Kentucky since August 1, after an appeals court ruled in favor of the pro-life laws.