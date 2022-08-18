Cook Political Report Makes Forecast Changes in Favor of Republicans for Key Senate Seat

Much has been made about Cook Political Report changing two Senate races to favor Democrats, with the Pennsylvania Senate race between Mehmet Oz (R) and John Fetterman (D) going from a "Toss-Up" to a "Lean Democratic." Sen. Mike Lee's (R-UT) race has also gone from "Solid Republican" to "Likely Republican." The forecasters did make a change in favor of the Republicans, too, in the case of Sen. Michael Bennet's (D-CO) race, which has moved from "Likely Democratic" to now just "Lean Democratic."

The race between Dr. Oz and Fetterman has taken some memorable turns, with the two having taken to arguing about crudité and the candidates' personal wealth as well as number of houses they own. Such is an open seat, though, one currently held by Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican who is retiring at the end of this term.

Sen. Lee is also still likely to hold onto his seat in his race against Evan McMullin, who is now running as an Independent.

This rating change is not good for an incumbent in Sen. Bennet's case, who briefly ran for president in the 2020 cycle. Bennet also recently admitted to insider trading, and then tried to walk it back.

Such a move in the Republican challenger's direction, Joe O'Dea, may also be a show of bad karma after Democrats meddled in that Senate race in an attempt to boost another Republican candidate during the primary.

While Democrats meddled in primary races for the U.S. House of Representatives and governor as well, the methods they used to meddle in the Senate race were illegal. Chuck Schumer's PAC was also involved.

In a statement to Townhall, Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown pointed out that "Colorado is a state that looks for independent leaders who represent our people instead of a political party. Joe O’Dea is an experienced business leader, while Michael Bennet has done nothing for Colorado in nearly 13 years in the Senate." About the rating change specifically, she offered it's "proof that Colorado voters are looking for new leadership and someone who understands how to fix our economy, get people back to work, and build safer communities once again."

Cook Political Report's Jessica Taylor rates the Senate as a "Toss-Up," with a range of D+1 to R+3.