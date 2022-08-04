But Jan. 6! Washington Post Tries to Dunk on Dead Congresswoman

On Wednesday, as Spencer reported, Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) and two of her staffers, Zachery Potts (27) and Emma Thomson (28) were killed in a car accident. Support for the congresswoman, who had served Indiana's 2nd Congressional District since 2013, came pouring in. So did scrutiny, though, for her record, even after she was already dead and unable to defend herself.

Eugene Scott, writing for The Washington Post, had quite the deep dive piece on the congresswoman. What's getting a particular amount of attention, though, is how he closed his article, specifically the very last paragraph:

In the event of a Republican takeover of the House after the November midterm elections, Walorski would have been on track to chair the Ways and Means worker and family support subcommittee. Walorski, an evangelical Christian, was known for her conservative stances on social issues. Earlier this month, she opposed the Women’s Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, calling Democrats’ stance on abortion “dangerous” and extreme.” “At Speaker Pelosi’s urging, House Democrats once again voted to greenlight abortion at any time in pregnancy, anywhere in the country, and bankrolled by American taxpayers,” Walorski said in a statement. “Abortion on demand is a direct affront to pro-life values and Americans’ conscience rights.” A Donald Trump supporter, Walorski voted against impeaching the former president in 2021 for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which resulted in the deaths of one police officer and four others and injured more than 100 law enforcement officers. She also voted against confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election.

Not only is her pro-life position highlighted, but her daring to not impeach former President Donald Trump for the second time in January 2021. Further, Scott miscategorizes the deaths of the results of the January 6 riot. The police officers who died, did so after the fact, and there's no mention of Ashli Babbitt, the only person who did die on that day, directly from the events, as she was shot and killed by a Capitol Police Officer.

One user also took issue with how Scott did not mention the bipartisan efforts of Walorski.

A quick search shows that Walorski was a bipartisan leader when it came to VA reform, lowering prescription drug prices, and combatting the opioid epidemic.



Not a single mention of that as her legacy in this story.



Shameful. https://t.co/V5wwXjJ6kN — Dave Martinez (@_dmart_) August 4, 2022

Scott isn't the only one, though.

As our friends at Twitchy also highlighted, using screenshots taken from the now locked down account of Los Angeles County Democratic Staffer Krishan Patel, the staffer in question wished for "peace" for Walorski's family, and "an end to their suffering."

That's not what Patel focused on, though, as he also referred to Rep. Walorski as "a fascist" because she "voted to overturn the election and end American democracy."

In another tweet, Patel wrote, with added emphasis, "I am expressing sympathy and hoping for peace for the grieving family of a tragically deceased individual who used political power to attempt to overthrow American democracy," then going on to claim "There is no 'gotcha' here, only sympathy and factual information about this individual's actions in life."

John A. Castro, who appears to be attempting a run for president, also tweeted out how Rep. Walorski had a "very poor" rating from there Accountability Project and bullet points of red flags fixating on her support for Trump by how she "Promoted the Big Lie" and "Voted against impeaching Trump for the Jan 6 Insurrection" as well as "Voted against creating the Jan 6 Commission."

Screenshot of tweet in question. pic.twitter.com/6ZvsPeqrpv — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) August 4, 2022

When it comes to the president, Joe Biden released a statement on Wednesday and ordered that the flags be flown half-staff in memory of the congresswoman.