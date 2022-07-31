Yet Another Kamala Harris Staffer Is Leaving

Vice President Kamala Harris is losing yet another staffer, in this case, her director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, as CNN reported on Friday. The staffer in question, Michael Collins, announced his departure in a letter.

"It has been a difficult decision, but I've decided to leave this amazing experience in the middle of August and transition to the next stage of my life," he wrote in the letter, according to CNN. "I'm so grateful to the Vice President for trusting me with this privilege and was honored to support the President's and Vice President's tireless, committed and historic work."

The departures just keep on coming in the Biden administration, especially when it comes to the vice president, something even CNN couldn't help noticing. "There has been a regular cadence of exits from the vice president's office since late last year," the report mentioned, also referencing the announced departures of Rohini Kosoglu, who served as her domestic policy adviser, and Meghan Groob, who had served as her director of speechwriting.

While Kosoglu was one of her longest-serving aides, Groob had been in the position for just four months. As Katie highlighted in covering Groob's departure earlier this month, Harris has been known for making particularly memorable speeches as of late in how bizarre they are.

This is not the only time such a mainstream outlet has discussed the disarray that occurs with the vice president. Last November, CNN ran a piece about the "entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus" that goes on at her office. The Washington Post put out a similar piece last December as well.

When it comes to departures within the Biden administration, though, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield made the "last minute" decision to stay working for the president after all, as Sarah covered on Saturday. Bedingfield had initially announced her departure earlier this month.