Biden's Poll Numbers in Virginia Could Spell Trouble for Particularly Vulnerable House Members

President Joe Biden is underwater in a stunning amount of states, based on overall polls from Civiqs and Morning Consult, as well as individual state polls, one recently coming out of Virginia. According to a poll from the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, Biden is at a 39 percent approval level, while 55 percent disapprove.

The poll, released on Thursday, was quickly noticed by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), which warned that such low popularity numbers are not likely to reflect well on three particularly vulnerable members in the commonwealth, including Reps. Elaine Luria of the 2nd Congressional District, Abigail Spanberger of the 7th Congressional District, and Jennifer Wexton of the 10th Congressional District.

"Virginians know Biden’s failed agenda is to blame for their hardships and will fire his loyal puppets Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton," said NRCC Spokeswoman Camille Gallo in a statement.

The poll showed that nearly 92 percent of Republicans disapprove of Biden, while close to 79 percent of Democrats approve of the president, who only has support from about 35 percent of Independents. Such numbers are a far cry from how Biden won Virginia by 10 percentage points in 2020, with 54.1 percent of the vote compared to former President Donald Trump's 44 percent.

Reps. Luria and Spanberger and were among the first members added to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) frontline program for its more vulnerable members, in March of last year. Rep. Wexton was added in January of this year.

While Cook Political Report considers Wexton's race to be more favorable to her, Luria and Spanberger are considered to be "Toss-Up" races.

Spanberger has seemingly picked up on Biden's low approval ratings, having distanced herself from campaigning with the president during an interview with Fox News last month. The congresswoman wouldn't even say if she would support Biden in 2024, should he run for re-election, instead preferring to focus on the 2022 midterm elections.

The poll was conducted June 29-July 9, with 813 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.81 percentage points for the complete set of weighted data.

Meanwhile, a VCU poll released earlier in the week found that Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who beat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) last November, has an approval rating of 49 percent, while 38 percent disapprove.

Republicans are overall favored to win back control of the U.S. House of Representatives.