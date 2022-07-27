Poll: Voters Aren’t Keen on Biden Administration’s Lack of Discernible Action on Pro-Abortion Violence

While the Biden administration has been largely silent in the face of pro-abortion vandalism and even violence, recently released poll results indicate that voters are not on board with its lack of action. Further, the administration's inaction may have even worse midterm implications for Democrats in what is already looking to be a bad year for them.

Key findings in a CRC Research poll released on Wednesday by the Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) address protests outside the homes of justices after a draft opinion was leaked in early May, indicating that the U.S. Supreme Court was going to use the Dobbs v. Jackson decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which the Court ultimately did on June 24. Further, as the poll also discussed with voters, radical pro-abortion groups have harassed justices outside restaurants, as was the case with Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and have been offering bounties to those who can point to sightings of other conservative justices.

A majority of respondents, at 58 percent, agree that federal law prohibiting protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices should be enforced. This includes a plurality at 35 percent who say they "strongly agree." Even a majority of Democrats, at 50 percent, say they agree.

Respondents were then informed about how "Some activists are protesting outside the private homes of Supreme Court justices, showing up at restaurants where the justices are eating dinner, and seeking other ways to disrupt the justices' private lives. Some advocacy groups are even offering money to those who share locations of Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade."

By an even stronger margin, 61 percent, respondents say that they agree "this behavior undermines our democracy," including a plurality at 35 percent who once more say they "strongly agree." The number is higher for Democrats than for the previous question, with 52 percent of respondents saying they agree it undermines democracy.

The next questions are even worse for President Joe Biden and Democrats. Sixty percent of respondents agreed that "elected officials should speak out against people who protest Supreme Court justices at their private homes or restaurants where they are eating," including a plurality of Democrats at 48 percent.

Sixty percent of respondents also agree "that President Biden should condemn protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices," including a majority of Democrats at 51 percent.

As Townhall has extensively covered, the Biden administration has not only insufficiently condemned these protests outside justices' homes, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said they "encourage" them as long as they remain peaceful. Karine Jean-Pierre, who has replaced Psaki, continued such a narrative, including when it comes to protesters showing up outside of a restaurant where Justice Kavanaugh was eating dinner.

The poll shows that voters overwhelmingly reject such tactics employed. In addition to a previous question indicating that most respondents would agree this "undermines our democracy," another question asked about protests as well, specifically if they should be prosecuted when they turn violent.

"The right to protest is a Constitutional right of every American. However, that protesting should be peaceful," the poll indicated to voters, before asking if they agree that "when protestors engage in acts of intimidation, vandalism, or violence, they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law?"

An overwhelming majority, at 84 percent, believe such protesters should be prosecuted, including the 59 percent who "strongly agree." Eighty-two percent of Democrats agree, with a plurality at 48 percent saying they do so "strongly."

The Biden administration has focused on that first part, about the right to protest, though it has ignored federal law when it comes to protests outside justices' homes.

Whatever action that has come from Attorney General Merrick Garland has been slow, with the poll also reminding voters that Garland has not enforced federal law prohibiting protests outside the justices' homes.

Respondents were also told about the vandalism and violence targeting pro-life pregnancy centers and churches. By the strongest numbers, at 86 percent, voters said they agree that "Protestors who engage in acts of vandalism and violence against pregnancy resource centers and churches should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." This included a similar number of Democrats at 82 percent.

Similarly, 83 percent of respondents said, "Elected officials should publicly denounce this behavior and call for those engaging in it be brought to justice," including 80 percent of Democrats.

As they did when it comes to protesters and conservative justices, respondents were likely to say that this "undermines our democracy," but by even stronger numbers at 85 percent, with the same number of Democrats saying so.

The headline for the poll noted that "Latest Polling Shows Biden and Democrats Out of Touch." This indeed looks to be the case, as proven by Democrats themselves during a hearing earlier this month conducted by the House Judiciary Committee on "What's Next: The Threat to Individual Freedoms in a Post-Roe World." During that fear-mongering hearing, Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) claimed that nobody condoned such violence and that Democrats joined in condemning it.

He and fellow Democrats then went on to engage in whataboutism when it comes to violence that abortion facilities have faced in previous years by unhinged persons, which was widely condemned by pro-lifers.

When it comes to the upcoming midterms, the poll's memo warns that there are implications there as well:

These results have further implications for elected officials. By 35-points, registered voters are less likely to support elected officials who refuse to speak out against the acts of violence against a pregnancy center. Among Independents, over 6-in-10 (61%) are less likely to vote for someone who refuses to speak out, and Democrats are less likely to vote by 20-points.

When it comes to specific questions about respondents being more or less likely to vote for certain candidates, a majority at 59 percent said they were less likely "to vote for an elected official who refuses to speak out against acts of rage, vandalism, and violence against a pregnancy resource center." A plurality at 42 percent said they were much less likely.

The numbers were even stronger when it comes to the likelihood respondents would "vote for an elected official who bullies, threatens, or intimidates Supreme Court justices," as 72 percent said they were less likely to vote for such an elected official. This included a majority at 57 percent, who said they were much less likely to vote for such an official.

The poll was conducted July 14-17 with a sample size of 1,600 registered voters and a margin of error of 2.45 percent at the 95 percent confidence interval.

Democrats account for more of the respondents than any political affiliation at 36 percent, compared to 30 percent of Republicans and 34 percent of independents. In a statement about the poll, JCN President Carrie Severino pointed out that "Americans overwhelmingly agree: Threats, protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices, vandalism, violence, and other intimidation tactics undermine our democracy. From their unwillingness to enforce the law to their dangerous rhetoric, Democrats are putting the justices' lives at risk."

It's worth reminding that after almost three months since the Dobbs draft opinion was leaked, we still don't know the identity of the person responsible.