Justice Kavanaugh Was Heckled Out of Restaurant By Pro-Abortion Protestors

Posted: Jul 08, 2022 1:00 PM
Source: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was once again harassed by pro-abortion protestors while dining out at a restaurant. 

The conservative justice who voted to overturn Roe v.Wade was reportedly forced to exit through a back door of a Morton’s Steakhouse in Washington, D.C. after a group of protestors showed up. 

According to Politico, the anti-life group gathered outside of the steakhouse while Kavanaugh was inside trying to enjoy a nice dinner out when they called the manager and demanded the justice to be kicked out. 

Kavanaugh reportedly finished his meal but decided to skip out on dessert before making his exit, not coming in contact with any of the protestors. 

In a statement, Morton’s Steakhouse condemned the protestor’s actions saying that they disrupted Kavanaugh’s freedom to “eat dinner.” 

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant,” the restaurant said, adding “politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner, there is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency,” the statement read. 

ShutDownDC tweeted that “Morton’s should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women," while offering money for anyone to report on any of the justices sightings.  

