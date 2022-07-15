House Once More Votes to Pass Radical Women's Health Protection Act

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of the so-called Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA) by a vote of 219-210. All Republicans voted against the bill that would expand the Roe v. Wade decision by creating a federal "right" to abortion while also nullifying all pro-life laws passed at the state level. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was the only Democrat to vote against it.

The vote came as congressional Democrats scheduled five pro-abortion hearings in a week's time, during which many Democratic members and witnesses misled on the nature of the party's position on abortion and claimed that to say the bill allows for abortion up until birth--which it does--was a "mischaracterization."

Another pro-abortion piece of legislation, the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, passed 223-205, with three Republicans voting in favor of, including retiring RINO Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). That bill would protect women who travel to another state to receive an abortion if it is illegal in their home state.

The bill already passed the House last September, but has stalled in the U.S. Senate. President Joe Biden, in his support for the WHPA, has called for getting rid of the filibuster in order to pass it, though that won't even do much as it has been unable to get support from a majority of senators in that body, let alone get 60 votes. The president has also used the legislation as a way to call for electing more pro-abortion members ahead of the upcoming November midterm elections.

Friday's vote in the House was the first on the bill since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe with its Dobbs v. Jackson decision, officially handed down on June 24. It had been updated for a messaging vote following the Dobbs decision.

Ahead of the vote, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America released national polling highlighting how likely voters reject the fundamental premise of the legislation. Seventy percent of voters oppose restrictions, which includes a majority of respondents identified as pro-choice as well. Sixty-three percent of voters disapprove of "legislation would overturn nearly all state-level prohibitions on abortion, even limits on late-term abortion," which describes the WHPA. Perhaps that's why Democrats and their pro-abortion witnesses seek to lie and mislead about what the bill actually entails.

In contrast, the Republican Party remains pro-life. On Friday, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) announced that 164 Republicans have signed on to sponsor Rep. Alex Mooney's (R-WV) Life Begins at Conception Act, which accounts for nearly 80 percent of House Republicans. A discharge petition filed by Rep. Good to force a vote on the bill now has 101 signers.