Young Democrats of America Advertises 'Training' Event on 'Self-Managed Abortion'

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Jul 05, 2022 3:30 PM
Source: Twitter/@youngdems

An upcoming event hosted by Young Democrats of America (YDA) is being met with horror as the group advertises a "training" event on "What Is Self-Managed Abortion?"

A tweet from YDA on last Thursday noted that they were "thrilled" to educate people on how women can have a "self-managed abortion." This tweet garnered a particular amount of attention, with many outright calling the group "demonic."

Others pointed out the hypocrisy of being against taking Ivermectin to treat the Wuhan coronavirus. 

There's more information on the group's Facebook post advertising the event. It once more claims that the YDA is "thrilled," though. 

The Facebook post, unlike the tweet, contains a medical disclaimer of sorts. "We stress that this session does not replace advice or information from medical or legal professionals but will serve as a good foundation as we go forward in these difficult times. We will also end with a section on criminalization and a Q&A so please come prepared with your questions!," it reads in part. It's worth stressing that when it comes to "criminalization," there is no law that will prosecute a woman for having an abortion. 

That being said, the Facebook post is full of other problematic points about self-managed abortion. "We know that abortion pills are safe, effective, and private. In this session we will go over what constitutes a medication abortion, talk about the history of self-managed abortion with pills, and share the publicly available World Health Organization protocols for individuals managing their abortions," it read in part. 

While some may claim that abortion rates have gone down, it's actually increased, thanks to the chemical abortion method, where a woman takes a series of abortion-inducing pills.

Not only is this method conducted without medical supervision, in that a woman is going into labor at home to expel the dead child that was killed when deprived of nutrients, it is far more dangerous than surgical abortions performed in a hospital or clinic.

This method carries with it four times the complications of surgical abortions. Side effects and risks associated with this method include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, fever/chills, and headaches. The bleeding may last for weeks after the abortion. 

Some studies have found 10 percent of women face incomplete abortions at 9 weeks gestation, which can lead to death from infection. 

The Biden administration has increasingly promoted this dangerous method in light of the U.S. Supreme Court officially overturning Roe v. Wade with its Dobbs v. Jackson decision. 

Last December, the Biden administration's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the chemical abortion method even more dangerous by doing away with safety regulations, including those which require a woman to receive her medication through an in-person visit.

Without an in-person visit, a medical professional cannot confirm that the woman is actually pregnant, is not more than 10 weeks, and that her pregnancy is developing normally in her uterus, as opposed to an ectopic pregnancy. This method has not been approved past 10 weeks, and it will not treat an ectopic pregnancy, a nonviable pregnancy developing outside of the uterus, which can be deadly for the woman if left untreated. 

The Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) last November released a study that showed emergency room visits following this method went up by 507 percent from 2002 to 2015. Most of these ER visits, over 60 percent, were miscoded as spontaneous miscarriages. The study also found that compared to women who had surgical abortions, these women were at a 22 percent greater risk of an ER visit for any reason, and a 53 percent greater risk of an ER visit for an abortion-related reason. 

The study's data also only goes until 2015, just before the FDA in 2016 expanded the method from seven weeks to 10 weeks. It may thus be even more dangerous, considering there are more complications the farther along in her pregnancy a woman is. 

CLI issued a press release reminding about this study in light of Biden's promotion of the chemical abortion method during his remarks following the Dobbs decision. 

YDA did not respond to request for comment specifically asking if the "reproductive rights professional" is a medical professional. Sending an RSVP for the event, now one week away, also did not result in finding out who this "professional" is. 

