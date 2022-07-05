Report Acknowledges Gun Control Bill Gave Biden Only a 'Short-Lived Victory' After Highland Park Shooting

The Hill is acknowledging that any victory President Joe Biden may have received from the bipartisan gun control that passed last month was only "short-lived." The initial title of a Tuesday piece from Alex Gangitano, as well as a tweet, read that "Bipartisan gun bill a short-lived victory for Biden in face of parade shooting." It now reads "July 4th violence leaves Democrats frustrated Biden not doing more on gun control." Either way, it's not looking to good for the president.

This highlights yet another issue where the president is at odds with those in his own party, in addition to the abortion issue.

"The less than two weeks’ time between President Biden signing a bipartisan bill aimed at curbing gun violence and another mass shooting taking place, this time during a Fourth of July parade, has left some Democrats and allies frustrated the administration isn’t doing enough to help prevent the next attack," Gangitano began her piece with.

She went on to write:

But advocates insist Biden needs to put more resources and personnel toward tackling the issue of gun violence plaguing the country. Robin Lloyd of Giffords, a group founded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), suggested the administration could house such an effort in a department whose sole focus is gun violence prevention. “Gun violence is the leading cause of death of children in this country and that is really horrific. If that is the case, why isn’t there a robust team of people working on that every day?” she said.

The legislation in question, known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, enhances background checks for those purchasing guns who are 18-21 years old as well as allocates funding for states to administer red flag laws.

As Spencer covered in light of the bill's passage in the Senate, many conservatives came out against the legislation, as did the NRA. Arguments against the legislation focused on constitutional concerns with red flag laws, and that such legislation will not prevent future shootings.

"Red Flag" was trending on Tuesday, with many users pointing out that Illinois already has a red flag law, which did not stop Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, who killed seven individuals and injured 38 when he allegedly opened fire at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. As Matt reported earlier on Tuesday, the suspect was already known to the police.