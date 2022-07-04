Fourth of July Mayhem Strikes Affluent Chicago Suburb

It’s summer. It’s hot. It’s Independence Day weekend in Chicago. That means the city should brace for a slew of shootings. This isn’t new for years holiday weekends in the Windy City have been marred by dozens of people getting shot. It reached absurd levels under the Obama presidency. Our own Julio Rosas is there documenting the series of shootings that have occurred this weekend.

Multiple wounded people being loaded into ambulances following a shooting around the Woodlawn neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/swN9ChJOhs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2022

The sun has now set and in Garfield Park multiple people were shot. pic.twitter.com/Pf64TPV1qH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 2, 2022

I personally reported on six shooting scenes yesterday but there were a total of 25 people shot in Chicago and the weekend is just getting started.https://t.co/RiaqgIYEza — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 2, 2022

One of them occurred in the affluent Highland Park suburb today. During a Fourth of July parade, a gunman opened fire from a rooftop. Six people are dead with 24 more wounded. The gunman has yet to be arrested by police (via NBC News):

This is what the parade route looks like closer to the scene of the shooting. Heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/WFUCdxd4kJ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2022

NOW - Multiple people shot at July 4th parade in Highland Park, IL.pic.twitter.com/uJMkG2UhYF — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 4, 2022

Police launched a massive manhunt Monday for a rooftop shooter who killed at least six people and wounded 24 more at a July Fourth parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, authorities said. A rifle has been found and police are searching for a gunman, described as a white man between the ages of 18 and 20 with long black hair, who opened fire at about 10:14 a.m. CDT, Highland Park police Commander Chris O’Neill told reporters. The city of Highland Park confirmed that there's "an active shooter incident" and urged all "individuals are advised to shelter in place." "Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered," the city said. "Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park." Police were spotted scouring rooftops around Central Avenue near Green Bay Road and Second Street in the aftermath of gunfire. “It does appear that he was shooting from a roof,” Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told reporters.

