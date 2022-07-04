Law and Order

Fourth of July Mayhem Strikes Affluent Chicago Suburb

Matt Vespa
Posted: Jul 04, 2022 3:30 PM
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

It’s summer. It’s hot. It’s Independence Day weekend in Chicago. That means the city should brace for a slew of shootings. This isn’t new for years holiday weekends in the Windy City have been marred by dozens of people getting shot. It reached absurd levels under the Obama presidency. Our own Julio Rosas is there documenting the series of shootings that have occurred this weekend. 

One of them occurred in the affluent Highland Park suburb today. During a Fourth of July parade, a gunman opened fire from a rooftop. Six people are dead with 24 more wounded. The gunman has yet to be arrested by police (via NBC News):

Police launched a massive manhunt Monday for a rooftop shooter who killed at least six people and wounded 24 more at a July Fourth parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, authorities said.

A rifle has been found and police are searching for a gunman, described as a white man between the ages of 18 and 20 with long black hair, who opened fire at about 10:14 a.m. CDT, Highland Park police Commander Chris O’Neill told reporters.

The city of Highland Park confirmed that there's "an active shooter incident" and urged all "individuals are advised to shelter in place."

"Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered," the city said. "Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park."

Police were spotted scouring rooftops around Central Avenue near Green Bay Road and Second Street in the aftermath of gunfire.

“It does appear that he was shooting from a roof,” Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told reporters.

We’ll keep you updated. You can follow Julio for the latest on Chicago's shootings here.

