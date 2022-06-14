Liberal Media

Taylor Lorenz Continues to Go After Libs of TikTok

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Jun 14, 2022
Source: Screenshot, MSNBC

The powers that be are doubling down on going after the Libs of TikTok account, despite the public service she provides exposing people by using their own words. As Matt covered earlier, there are screenshots from Twitter employees looking to ban her. Elon Musk has gotten involved to call out attacks against her. And it's not just Twitter but her most obsessive critic, Taylor Lorenz. 

In April, Lorenz doxxed the person behind the account and, as she later revealed to Brian Stelter, did so because she thought it might be a "foreign actor" behind the account. She even claimed at the time her tactics were "very by the book and very benign." 

On Monday night and into early Tuesday morning, Lorenz tweeted out a lengthy thread seeming to undermine or downplay the threats Libs of TikTok was receiving. 

Since Lorenz has to make this into something else, she also referenced supposed "escalating attacks" on the LGBT community. Lorenz retweeted a thread from Media Matters' Ari Drennen, the LGBTQ program director. Drennen's thread charged that the Libs of TikTok account was "going to get somebody killed" for posting about local drag queen story hours, drag shows, and other pride events specifically targeting children. Such activities, and worse, have become the left's latest obsession when it comes to sexualizing children. 

Lorenz then dragged Glenn Greenwald and The Babylon Bee into it, using factual information. 

Greenwald is himself gay and hardly a "Right wing influencer." Many mocked that claim in their quote retweets and screenshots since Lorenz turned off replies to the tweet and others in the thread, as she typically does. 

Babylon Bee's CEO Seth Dillon responded via his own Twitter thread, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted. 

Meanwhile, going back to the death threats, the Libs of TikTok account has been targeted with hate and death threats. Lorenz then attempted to contradict such claims from Libs of TikTok.

She included a Twitter thread from Matt Binder, who addressed two of the threats the Libs of TikTok account was receiving, despite how she received many more. 

An update from Libs of TikTok Tuesday afternoon indicates Twitter appears to have actually done something to protect conservatives. That so many accounts have been suspended for threats also further demonstrates it was more than just the two accounts going after Libs of TikTok that Binder honed in on. 

Lorenz concluded her thread close to 3:00 am ET on Tuesday morning with screenshots of tweets between Libs of TikTok, Elon Musk, and Ian Miles Cheong. These tweets, as well as others responding to Libs of TikTok, have pointed out that conservatives have been punished for offenses such as "misgendering" people while those sending death threats are allowed to remain without consequence.

Drennen was one of the few people allowed to reply, who responded with "Lol."

When someone is getting death threats, the only thing to do is to outright condemn it or not say anything at all. Lorenz can't seem to help herself from making the story about her and her narrative. 

"Libs of TikTok" has been trending on Twitter on Tuesday as a result of the revelations. 

