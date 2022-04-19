They're Going After Her: Here's Why The Washington Post Will Doxx a Popular Conservative Account

Easter has come and gone. I hope you and your families enjoyed the holiday weekend. I flew home from the great state of Florida after visiting my parents. I missed my airline nixing their mask requirements by a hair. In this case, it would have been nice to have a SLIGHT delay home. Yet, while we all celebrate a federal judge striking down Biden’s mask mandate for air travel and the TSA’s decision to no longer enforce the rule, along with major airlines—the liberal media has decided to launch an ICBM.

Libs of Tik Tok is truly one of the most indispensable accounts on Twitter. It’s run by a woman. She was interviewed on Fox News months ago. She tracks and documents the Left’s outrageous antics across a variety of platforms. She is an assassin at exposing the Left for being unhinged, extremist, violent, gross, and all-around bizarre. It’s painfully obvious that if voters truly knew who made up the backbone of the Democratic Party, these clowns would never again win another election. Maybe that’s why she’s about to be doxxed. Oh yes, The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz is about to expose this account. Why? She’s too damn good at exposing and discrediting the liberal agenda.

BREAKING: I am told Taylor Lorenz even showed up at the homes of family members of @libsoftiktok today — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) April 19, 2022

Let’s just cut to the chase:



The Washington Post is declaring war. — RBe (@RBPundit) April 19, 2022

it gets so much worse.



i have confirmation from @libsoftiktok that @taylorlorenz knocked on her relative’s door today in addition to calling her family members.



this woman doxxes and harasses people constantly, but god forbid you send her a mean tweet. https://t.co/mMWgU3d5dK pic.twitter.com/wtD9zbzEVf — MJ (@morganisawizard) April 19, 2022

It’s not just @TaylorLorenz who is responsible for doxxing @libsoftiktok



Taylor has an editor, Christina Passariello (@cpassariello) who absolutely should explain herself pic.twitter.com/jfutwmFvHS — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 19, 2022

The Bezos Post’s internet hall monitor is so excited to “expose” @libsoftiktok. Here is my comment: ?? pic.twitter.com/SodXls9NV7 — Christina Pushaw ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 19, 2022

If you don’t like @libsoftiktok posting your insanely awful videos then maybe stop recording and sharing insanely awful videos. She isn’t making you look stupid, you’re doing that all on your own. — The??FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 19, 2022

how it started / how it’s going pic.twitter.com/OhjyXiX68e — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 19, 2022

Folks, these so-called reporters tried to contact Libs of Tik Tok’s family members. They knocked on their doors. This is creepiness. This is Stasi-like behavior that should worry you if you support free speech rights. The Left doesn’t so no shock there—but while Libs of Tik Tok is about to experience rough times thanks to an invasion of privacy brought on by lefty writers, it’s also ironically in keeping with why this account exists.

Remember, the story of the week was that Elon Musk, a billionaire, is a bad, BAD man for trying to buy Twitter. It made liberal go anoxic because billionaires shouldn’t control speech. So, now, days later, writers for the billionaire-owned Washington Post decided to go after Libs of Tik Tok because she…exercised her right to free speech.

This is a declaration of war against us is it not? They never expected us, a small little band of rebels to cause so much chaos on the platforms they lord over. Too bad. And this isn’t harassment. She’s merely posting videos that these clowns have already put out there and adds funny commentary.

Oh, the humanity?!

I don’t speak for anyone but myself, but I stand with Libs of Tik Tok. I will die in the trenches if that’s the end game here. She’s unfazed, I’m sure. She tweeted stuff about why Lorenz was trending on Twitter and WaPo dispatching their goon squad to speak with members of her family. This could be an intense and dark time for the account. If you don’t follow her on Twitter, do so right now.

Words cannot express how appreciative I am of the support I’m receiving right now. Thankfully I’m currently holed up in a safe location. I’m confident we will get through this and come out even stronger. Grateful for all the thoughts and prayers ?? — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

We need to circle the wagons here. And this story should hopefully motivate Musk to up the ante in his attempt to but Twitter. Only when the current regime is gone can there be freedom again.

LAST NOTE: Glenn Greenwald, who is a progressive, is not having any of Taylor Lorenz, WaPo, or the rest of the liberal media's nonsense regarding this story:

Taylor Lorenz is about to "expose" the private citizen behind some anonymous account on Twitter, and when people criticize her for it, she and her friends will claim Taylor is the Real Victim™ and anyone criticizing this type of "journalism" will be guilty of causing her trauma. https://t.co/RnAsVLRbDu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

One more time: you have the absolute right to criticize -- harshly -- the work of anyone who publishes articles in the West's most powerful newspapers -- one owned by one of the world's richest men -- and don't let anyone guilt you or manipulate you into believing you don't. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022

This is what Taylor does: to teenagers, to obscure women on the internet, now to this anonymous Twitter use. That's what arouses her.



But remember: the Real Victim™ is Taylor and her colleagues who publish articles in Jeff Bezos' newspaper. Coddle them.https://t.co/ucv7ICp4wm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 19, 2022