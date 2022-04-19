Woke

They're Going After Her: Here's Why The Washington Post Will Doxx a Popular Conservative Account

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 6:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Easter has come and gone. I hope you and your families enjoyed the holiday weekend. I flew home from the great state of Florida after visiting my parents. I missed my airline nixing their mask requirements by a hair. In this case, it would have been nice to have a SLIGHT delay home. Yet, while we all celebrate a federal judge striking down Biden’s mask mandate for air travel and the TSA’s decision to no longer enforce the rule, along with major airlines—the liberal media has decided to launch an ICBM. 

Libs of Tik Tok is truly one of the most indispensable accounts on Twitter. It’s run by a woman. She was interviewed on Fox News months ago. She tracks and documents the Left’s outrageous antics across a variety of platforms. She is an assassin at exposing the Left for being unhinged, extremist, violent, gross, and all-around bizarre. It’s painfully obvious that if voters truly knew who made up the backbone of the Democratic Party, these clowns would never again win another election. Maybe that’s why she’s about to be doxxed. Oh yes, The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz is about to expose this account. Why? She’s too damn good at exposing and discrediting the liberal agenda. 

Folks, these so-called reporters tried to contact Libs of Tik Tok’s family members. They knocked on their doors. This is creepiness. This is Stasi-like behavior that should worry you if you support free speech rights. The Left doesn’t so no shock there—but while Libs of Tik Tok is about to experience rough times thanks to an invasion of privacy brought on by lefty writers, it’s also ironically in keeping with why this account exists. 

Remember, the story of the week was that Elon Musk, a billionaire, is a bad, BAD man for trying to buy Twitter. It made liberal go anoxic because billionaires shouldn’t control speech. So, now, days later, writers for the billionaire-owned Washington Post decided to go after Libs of Tik Tok because she…exercised her right to free speech

This is a declaration of war against us is it not? They never expected us, a small little band of rebels to cause so much chaos on the platforms they lord over. Too bad. And this isn’t harassment. She’s merely posting videos that these clowns have already put out there and adds funny commentary. 

Oh, the humanity?! 

I don’t speak for anyone but myself, but I stand with Libs of Tik Tok. I will die in the trenches if that’s the end game here. She’s unfazed, I’m sure. She tweeted stuff about why Lorenz was trending on Twitter and WaPo dispatching their goon squad to speak with members of her family. This could be an intense and dark time for the account. If you don’t follow her on Twitter, do so right now. 

We need to circle the wagons here. And this story should hopefully motivate Musk to up the ante in his attempt to but Twitter. Only when the current regime is gone can there be freedom again. 

LAST NOTE: Glenn Greenwald, who is a progressive, is not having any of Taylor Lorenz, WaPo, or the rest of the liberal media's nonsense regarding this story:

