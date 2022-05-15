Mayor Eric Adams Offers Despicably Honest Answer on Abortion Restrictions

We're used to Democrats refusing to answer what is one of the most important questions on abortion, which is to say when limits come into play. This of course means they believe there should be no limits, a view that is held by actually very few voters. It's thus likely to be a losing issue then for them, provided voters know the truth about where Democrats stand.

Every once in a while, though, Democrats will speak bluntly on the issue. In a clip posted on Sunday from RNC Research, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was quite forthcoming as he made clear he doesn't think there should be any abortion limits . In emphasizing that he does not think "there should be any limitation on abortions," he goes with the tiring pro-abortion talking point of how "women should have a right to choose."

“Do you think there should be any limitation on abortions?”



NYC MAYOR ADAMS: “No, I do not.”



“None? Day of birth, totally fine?”



NYC MAYOR ADAMS: “No, I do not. Women should have a right to choose” pic.twitter.com/zvyIq4iLsQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 15, 2022

Fox News highlighted his response in a report from Saturday night to do with Mayor Adams' participation in the "Bans Off Our Bodies" demonstrations that took place throughout the country that day.

Abortion is health care. It’s that simple. And New York City won’t let a group of radical extremists take away health care or any human right without a fight. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/6zK6oP9ZTm — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 14, 2022

Abortion activists, who have at times behaved with harassment and violence, have taken to protesting the likelihood that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, as evidenced by a leaked draft opinion.

From his official account, Mayor Adams crammed several pro-abortion talking points into one tweet, such as that "Abortion is health care" and his view is "that simple." He also referred to those who oppose him as "a group of radical extremists" who want to "take away health care."

Such points aren't wrong merely as a matter of morality. Again, voters are not on the side of those like Mayor Adams who want abortion without restriction even until the moment of birth. It's thus Mayor Adams' view that is the "radical" one.

Yet Mayor Adams is not the only New York elected official to regard abortion in such a way. Shortly after the draft opinion was leaked earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) made some rather eyebrow raising remarks equating abortion to the first suffragists--who were pro-life, actually--and the Statue of Liberty.

From The New York Times' reporting earlier this month:

Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York’s first female governor, said at a rally in Albany Tuesday evening that the fight for equality was in the state’s DNA, dating back to the suffragist movement. “The Statue of Liberty stands in our harbor, reaching out her hand to all those who are oppressed,” said Ms. Hochul. “If you live in a state where they are willing to strip away your rights, then you are also among the oppressed.” She added: “You come to New York. This is your safe harbor. Come to our state and we’ll take care of you.”

As Madeline has covered since then, New York is also looking to have a state abortion fund, which would pay for abortions and cover the costs for women who are low-income, uninsured, or under-insured.

Then there's Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has referred to how her city will become a "safe haven" and an "oasis" for abortion in the Midwest. Meanwhile, her city is plagued with gun violence, despite having particularly strict gun control laws, while she is preoccupied with abortion.

The Senate just failed to protect our rights to an abortion.



This is exactly why I declared Chicago as a safe haven for abortion. I will always make sure you have access to the essential health care you deserve. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 11, 2022

Sat down with @HallieJackson and @MSNBC to discuss Chicago’s plan for reproductive rights and abortion access. Chicago is going to be an oasis for women in the Midwest, and we’ve got to be ready. pic.twitter.com/VaNXM8T0lj — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 9, 2022

In the state of Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is just as pro-abortion, as evidenced by his pinned tweet from May 3.

Even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion will continue to be safe and legal here in Illinois.



So long as I am governor, we'll protect the right to choose and make it clear that women's rights are not up for debate. pic.twitter.com/mE8clZRDu0 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) May 3, 2022

California has long looked to establish itself to be as pro-abortion as possible under Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state's Democratic governor, as Madeline has covered for months. Late last year, Newsom spoke of boosting the state's "abortion infrastructure" and how he wants California to become an "abortion sanctuary."

He too has gotten more vocal about his own pro-abortion extremism in light of the leaked draft opinion.

If men could get pregnant, this wouldn’t even be a conversation.



This decision isn’t about strengthening families - it’s about extremism. It’s about control.



We will fight for the right to choose. pic.twitter.com/Yky1Q3RNqJ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2022

What do these states have in common? They're all already particularly pro-abortion, with relaxed abortion laws. They also have high abortion rates.

In 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), New York City, which is its own reporting area and has been known as a late-term abortion capital, had 49,784 abortions occur. Texas, which has a high population, was the only reporting area with more abortions, at 57,725 abortions. The rest of New York State had 28,803 abortions, for a combined total of 78,587 abortions. Illinois had 46,517 abortions.

California won't report its abortion numbers to the CDC, which is voluntary. The Guttmacher Institute does note though that in 2017 there were 132,680 abortions in the state.

The 2022 Life List from Americans United for Life (AUL) ranked New York as the 44th most pro-life state, Illinois as the 37th most pro-life state, and California as the 42nd most pro-life state.

The United States has some of the most relaxed abortion laws in the world, as just one of seven nations where elective abortions are legal past 20-weeks. New York, Illinois, and California are some of the most extreme among the most extreme.

Why are abortion "radical extremists," to use Mayor Adams' own word, so worried about overturning Roe v. Wade? For if the Court does so, that does nothing to make abortion illegal in New York, Illinois, or California. In fact, those states are free to continue making their states as pro-abortion as they wish. It just means that pro-life states have the right to pass their own laws as well too now.