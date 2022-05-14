Donald Trump Made His Endorsement in the PA Gubernatorial Race and People Definitely Have Thoughts

Posted: May 14, 2022 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Earlier on Saturday morning, former President Donald Trump made his endorsement in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race. Choosing from eight candidates, Trump went with State Sen. Doug Mastriano. 

As I highlighted last July, Mastriano had initiated a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election, which he outlined in an op-ed posted to his official Senate website. 

Indeed, Trump's endorsement highlighted the 2020 election. "There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for Election Integrity than State Senator Doug Mastriano," the endorsement began.

Trump went on to note that Mastriano "has revealed the Deceit, Corruption, and outright Theft of the 2020 Presidential Election, and will do something about it," though he also pointed out other issues, such as how Mastriano "will also Fight Violent Crime, Strengthen our Borders, Protect Life, Defend our under-siege Second Amendment, and Help our Military and our Vet."

"He is a fighter like few others, and has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him," Trump also wrote, highlighting another key part about the endorsement. 

The endorsement also reminded readers that Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Senate primary, to replace Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), who is retiring, and referred to the upcoming midterms as "the most important Midterm Election in the history of our Country."

"Mastriano" is now trending on Twitter as a result, with people sharing their thoughts before and since the endorsement became official. 

Ryan Girdusky was particularly concerned. 

The Lincoln Project also weighed in, to hysterically claim that "there is almost certainly no chance that a Democratic presidential candidate's victory in Pennsylvania in 2024 will be certified."

The primary is this upcoming Tuesday, May 17. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania's current attorney general, is running for governor as a Democrat. 

