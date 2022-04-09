Trump Endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race

Former President Trump endorsed television personality and Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, known as “Dr. Oz,” on Saturday.

“The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate,” the former president wrote in a statement shared by a spokesperson on Twitter. The Hill noted that the statement came out as Trump spoke at a rally in North Carolina.

“Dr. Oz is Pro-Life, very strong on Crime, the Border, Election Fraud, our Great Military, and our Vets, Tax Cuts, and will always fight for and support our under-sieged Second Amendment. He will ensure America will become Energy Independent again,” Trump wrote in the statement.

Spencer reported last month that Oz told reporters “he would forego certain security clearances that are provided to all U.S. Senators to keep his dual citizenship with Turkey.” Oz reportedly wants to maintain his dual citizenship if he were elected “to care for his mother, who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.”

“I believe Mehmet Oz will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do the unthinkable to harm our Country,” Trump concluded in the statement. “Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Oz announced his candidacy for the Senate in November. A poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson College published this week showed Oz and his primary opponent Dave McCormick being “neck-and-neck” among the Republican candidates.

“McCormick was found to have 18 percent voter support among likely Republican primary voters while Oz was at 17 percent, a difference that was within the margin of error for the poll,” The Hill reported.