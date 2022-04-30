Illegal Immigration

Bishop Evans, the Texas National Guardsman Who Died Saving Illegal Immigrants, is Laid to Rest

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 7:30 PM
Source: Twitter, Gov. Greg Abbott

On Saturday, Bishop Evans, the 22-year-old Texas National Guardsman, was laid to rest. His body was found on Monday, as Katie reported, after a four day search. Evans had saved two illegal immigrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande and were calling for help. They were reportedly involved in drug trafficking. While the drug traffickers survived and are in custody, Evans was swept away by the river's strong currents.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) was in attendance for the funeral, Kennedi Walker reported for CBS News DFW. "At the funeral service Evans was promoted from Specialist to Sergeant and was presented the award of the Lone Star Medal of Valor for his sacrifice and bravery," Walker also wrote.

Reporting from FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth is full of sentiments shared by those close to Evans, including his stepfather, Michael Burnett:

Evans’ stepfather and mother said he always put others before himself.

"But I wasn’t surprised what he did. I wasn’t surprised at all," Michael said.

"He never met someone who wasn’t his friend, and if you weren’t his friend, you would be by the time you got done," Evans’ mother said.

As hundreds gathered to remember Evans, they wiped away tears knowing their son’s act of courage highlights exactly who he was.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) tweeted coverage from Fox News that Evans was being laid to rest. He has tweeted well-wishes about Evans throughout the ordeal since the young man first went missing last Friday. 

He has also spoken out about the crisis at the border, which he has compared to war, having served in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

Gov. Abbott has tweeted from his official and personal accounts about Evans. 

As Katie has highlighted, President Joe Biden has not said anything about Evans. It does not appear he tweeted from either his official or personal account about the young man being laid to rest, either.

When the White House did address Evans' death, it was when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was directly asked about it during a press briefing on Monday, as Spencer highlighted

A reporter had asked Psaki "does the White House feel any responsibility for his death?"

"Well, of course, we are mourning the loss of his life and we are grateful for the work of every National Guardsman.  I would note that the National Guard worked for the states, and so he is an employee of the Tex- — Texas National Guard, and his efforts and his operation were directed by there, not by the federal government, in this — in this effort, in this apparatus," she said. 

