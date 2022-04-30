Bishop Evans, the Texas National Guardsman Who Died Saving Illegal Immigrants, is Laid to Rest

On Saturday, Bishop Evans, the 22-year-old Texas National Guardsman, was laid to rest. His body was found on Monday, as Katie reported, after a four day search. Evans had saved two illegal immigrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande and were calling for help. They were reportedly involved in drug trafficking. While the drug traffickers survived and are in custody, Evans was swept away by the river's strong currents.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) was in attendance for the funeral, Kennedi Walker reported for CBS News DFW. "At the funeral service Evans was promoted from Specialist to Sergeant and was presented the award of the Lone Star Medal of Valor for his sacrifice and bravery," Walker also wrote.

Reporting from FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth is full of sentiments shared by those close to Evans, including his stepfather, Michael Burnett:

Evans’ stepfather and mother said he always put others before himself. "But I wasn’t surprised what he did. I wasn’t surprised at all," Michael said. "He never met someone who wasn’t his friend, and if you weren’t his friend, you would be by the time you got done," Evans’ mother said. As hundreds gathered to remember Evans, they wiped away tears knowing their son’s act of courage highlights exactly who he was.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) tweeted coverage from Fox News that Evans was being laid to rest. He has tweeted well-wishes about Evans throughout the ordeal since the young man first went missing last Friday.

He has also spoken out about the crisis at the border, which he has compared to war, having served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rep. Gonzales on 'Faulkner Focus': 'Biden is dangerous and is getting people killed'

https://t.co/QChbti2G4d — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 26, 2022

The Administration doesn’t want to talk about the border. Why?



Because people are dying. Because hard criminals & suspected terrorists are crossing. Because Americans are OD’ing on fentanyl coming over. Because property damage is in the millions.



And because it does NOT care. pic.twitter.com/jDigyeilXs — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) April 26, 2022

Gov. Abbott has tweeted from his official and personal accounts about Evans.

We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop Evans.



He heroically served his state & country.



I want to thank all rescue teams that worked to locate this soldier.



Join me & Cecilia in praying for the family & friends of SPC Evans. pic.twitter.com/xwSZlqEGhT — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2022

Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans is a hero who risked his life in service to Texas & America.



Law enforcement & rescue teams continue a relentless search for him.



Join us in prayer for a successful recovery.



Updates will be provided when they become available. pic.twitter.com/nULof4gcwl — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 24, 2022

Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop Evans from Arlington died while serving in the line of duty during Operation Lone Star. The flags at the Texas Capitol are at half-staff until sunset tomorrow to honor his heroic service to this state and nation. https://t.co/cKLXbPPgLw pic.twitter.com/b74cBmxlWa — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 25, 2022

I ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor TX Guard Specialist Bishop Evans who died while serving in the line of duty during Operation Lone Star.



This brave young man gave his last full measure of devotion to his state & country.



His heroism will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ljeCpoZgje — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2022

As Katie has highlighted, President Joe Biden has not said anything about Evans. It does not appear he tweeted from either his official or personal account about the young man being laid to rest, either.

President Joe Biden has not issued a statement yet about this drowning. It’s been two days since the incident. He is golfing today. https://t.co/bc8WuimG8l — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 24, 2022

When the White House did address Evans' death, it was when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was directly asked about it during a press briefing on Monday, as Spencer highlighted.

A reporter had asked Psaki "does the White House feel any responsibility for his death?"

"Well, of course, we are mourning the loss of his life and we are grateful for the work of every National Guardsman. I would note that the National Guard worked for the states, and so he is an employee of the Tex- — Texas National Guard, and his efforts and his operation were directed by there, not by the federal government, in this — in this effort, in this apparatus," she said.