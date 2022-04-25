BREAKING: The Body of Texas National Guard Soldier Has Been Found

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 25, 2022 11:45 AM
Del Rio, TX - The body of Texas National Guard SPC Bishop E. Evans has been found after a four day search. 

Evans jumped into the Rio Grande on Friday to save illegal immigrants who appeared to be drowning and yelled for help. They survived and Evans was swept away. 

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday," Texas Governor Greg Abbott released in a statement. "Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss."

"We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family," Adjunct General for Texas and Maj. General Tom Suelzer added. "We recognize the selflessness of this heroic Soldier who put his life above others in Service to our State and National security. The entire Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

According to Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, Evans was found near the Carcamo Mexican water treatment plant. 


Before being deployed to the southern border, Evans served with the National Guard in Syria and the United Arab Emirates. 

The White House and President Joe Biden have failed to issue a comment on the incident. Biden spent the weekend in Delaware. 

This story has been updated with additional information. 

Most Popular