Earth Day Gives Obsessive, Pro-Abortion Advocates an Excuse to Equate Their Favorite Issues

On April 22, to mark Earth Day, President Joe Biden, as Katie highlighted earlier, flew across the country to lecture on climate change. It's safe to say that the speech was embarrassing, but the president isn't the only one who marked the occasion in cringeworthy ways.

It's safe to say that Planned Parenthood is obsessed with abortion. They perform more abortions than any entity in the country. Planned Parenthood is also chock full of political lobbyists to oppose virtually any and all regulations and restrictions on abortion, including even post-abortion infanticide.

That's not enough though. The organization has taken up the mantle for other issues, such as being pro-transgender. On Earth Day, Planned Parenthood took to speaking out about climate change as well.

The Women and Climate Change Act introduced by @RepBarbaraLee and @maziehirono would advance coordinated and comprehensive U.S. strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change on women and girls globally and ensure they have a seat at the table. #ClimateChange #EarthDay — Planned Parenthood Global (@ppglobe) April 22, 2022

The Twitter thread came from Planned Parenthood Global, which was retweeted by Planned Parenthood Federation of America. There is no explanation in the tweet as to how "Climate change disproportionately affects the sexual and reproductive health of people."

Included in the thread is a promotion of a bill from Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), both of who are particularly active in promoting abortion, with Rep. Lee serving as a co-chair of the House Pro-Choice Caucus.

The Women and Climate Change Act was introduced in January of last year. Abortion, or as the bill's authors refer to it, "reproductive health," is mentioned at one point in that "The ability of women to adapt to climate change is constrained by a lack of economic freedoms, property and inheritance rights, and access to financial resources, education, family planning and reproductive health, and new tools, equipment, and technology."

NARAL Pro-Choice America, a similarly rabidly pro-abortion organization, tweeted and retweeted even more extensively on Friday.

Happy #EarthDay! When we imagine a world with true reproductive freedom, we're also imagining a clean, safe planet for *every* body. pic.twitter.com/ANWilg06Ht — NARAL (@NARAL) April 22, 2022

Racial justice is environmental justice is reproductive justice. Let #EarthDay be a commitment to healthy communities, a healthier planet and the fight for justice that both require! pic.twitter.com/yupv0UW72P — SisterSong (@SisterSong_WOC) April 22, 2022

We’ll never have true reproductive freedom if people don’t have the ability to raise their children in safe and sustainable communities—free from the threats of environmental injustices. #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/2dc03zjqwS — NARAL (@NARAL) April 22, 2022

When it comes to a pro-life perspective on Earth Day, Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action, pointed out how abortion harms the environment.

This #EarthDay, don't forget how abortion hurts the planet...



> abortion pill chemicals in our water

> fetal remains in our septic systems

> propelling the myth of overpopulation — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) April 22, 2022

One such point Hawkins made touched upon the myth of overpopulation. The Population Research Institute has taken the lead in rebutting such a myth, as has the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). But, even the Sierra Club, Green Peace, and the opinions section of The Washington Post acknowledge it's a myth.

Elon Musk, who is currently making a move to buy Twitter, does not get involve in political issues such as abortion. A tweet from earlier this week, however, does show him addressing overpopulation.

"Most people in the world are operating under the false impression that we've got too many people. This is not true. Earth could maintain a population many times the current level. The birth rate has been dropping like crazy." — @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/5BpOYThLRM — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) April 19, 2022

Modern pro-abortion, climate activists also love to equate the issue as a way to justify abortion. The Stop Having Kids movement, for instance, references "climate/environmental destruction" to promote their platform.

Fox News' Thomas Pippen last week covered Alexandra Hunt, who is running for Congress in Pennsylvania's 3rd district, and is looking to unseat Rep. Dwight Evans, a fellow Democrat. Hunt, a former stripper who also has an OnlyFans account, had an abortion when she was 18, in part because of "the climate emergency" as one of the issues she said "my generation faces." Hunt also said that she "wanted to offer my child better." when it comes to her having an abortion.

She tweeted multiple times on Friday about Earth Day.

It's also worth reminding that the founder of Earth Day, Ira Samuel Einhorn, was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Holly Maddux, and stuffed her corpse in his closet.