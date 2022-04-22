Abortion
Earth Day Gives Obsessive, Pro-Abortion Advocates an Excuse to Equate Their Favorite Issues

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 10:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/David Goldman

On April 22, to mark Earth Day, President Joe Biden, as Katie highlighted earlier, flew across the country to lecture on climate change. It's safe to say that the speech was embarrassing, but the president isn't the only one who marked the occasion in cringeworthy ways. 

It's safe to say that Planned Parenthood is obsessed with abortion. They perform more abortions than any entity in the country. Planned Parenthood is also chock full of political lobbyists to oppose virtually any and all regulations and restrictions on abortion, including even post-abortion infanticide. 

That's not enough though. The organization has taken up the mantle for other issues, such as being pro-transgender. On Earth Day, Planned Parenthood took to speaking out about climate change as well.

The Twitter thread came from Planned Parenthood Global, which was retweeted by Planned Parenthood Federation of America. There is no explanation in the tweet as to how "Climate change disproportionately affects the sexual and reproductive health of people."

Included in the thread is a promotion of a bill from Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), both of who are particularly active in promoting abortion, with Rep. Lee serving as a co-chair of the House Pro-Choice Caucus. 

The Women and Climate Change Act was introduced in January of last year. Abortion, or as the bill's authors refer to it, "reproductive health," is mentioned at one point in that "The ability of women to adapt to climate change is constrained by a lack of economic freedoms, property and inheritance rights, and access to financial resources, education, family planning and reproductive health, and new tools, equipment, and technology."

NARAL Pro-Choice America, a similarly rabidly pro-abortion organization, tweeted and retweeted even more extensively on Friday. 

When it comes to a pro-life perspective on Earth Day, Kristan Hawkins, the president of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action, pointed out how abortion harms the environment. 

One such point Hawkins made touched upon the myth of overpopulation. The Population Research Institute has taken the lead in rebutting such a myth, as has the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). But, even the Sierra Club, Green Peace, and the opinions section of The Washington Post acknowledge it's a myth. 

Elon Musk, who is currently making a move to buy Twitter, does not get involve in political issues such as abortion. A tweet from earlier this week, however, does show him addressing overpopulation.

Modern pro-abortion, climate activists also love to equate the issue as a way to justify abortion. The Stop Having Kids movement, for instance, references "climate/environmental destruction" to promote their platform. 

Fox News' Thomas Pippen last week covered Alexandra Hunt, who is running for Congress in Pennsylvania's 3rd district, and is looking to unseat Rep. Dwight Evans, a fellow Democrat. Hunt, a former stripper who also has an OnlyFans account, had an abortion when she was 18, in part because of "the climate emergency" as one of the issues she said "my generation faces." Hunt also said that she "wanted to offer my child better." when it comes to her having an abortion. 

She tweeted multiple times on Friday about Earth Day. 

It's also worth reminding that the founder of Earth Day, Ira Samuel Einhorn, was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Holly Maddux, and stuffed her corpse in his closet.

