Biden Flew Across the Country to Talk About Climate Change

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

President Joe Biden made a special trip from Washington D.C. to Seattle on Friday to mark Earth Day and to tout his climate change agenda. 

Air Force One emits 8.75 pounds of carbon per mile. The distance between D.C. and Seattle is approximately 2700 miles, clocking in a round trip at 23,625 pounds of carbon emissions.   

During his remarks, Biden said his administration plans to transform the military and turn U.S. forces away from fossil fuels.

"We're gonna start the process for every vehicle in the United States military, Every vehicle is going to be climate friendly," Biden said. 

Earlier this week Climate Czar John Kerry expressed the importance of not allowing fossil fuel use to grow. He did not mention his regular use of a private jet or dozens of trips across the ocean to discuss climate change with foreign leaders. 

Most Popular