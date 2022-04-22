Biden Flew Across the Country to Talk About Climate Change

President Joe Biden made a special trip from Washington D.C. to Seattle on Friday to mark Earth Day and to tout his climate change agenda.

Tune in as I discuss my bold agenda to tackle the climate crisis, expand affordable clean energy, safeguard our nation’s forests, and bolster our resilience in the face of threats like wildfires. https://t.co/k5YwYxXiod — President Biden (@POTUS) April 22, 2022

BIDEN: "You know our natural wonders, uh, are uh, you know, inspired and the reflection inspires to take action." pic.twitter.com/zfoViwNrdU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 22, 2022

Air Force One emits 8.75 pounds of carbon per mile. The distance between D.C. and Seattle is approximately 2700 miles, clocking in a round trip at 23,625 pounds of carbon emissions.

During his remarks, Biden said his administration plans to transform the military and turn U.S. forces away from fossil fuels.

"We're gonna start the process for every vehicle in the United States military, Every vehicle is going to be climate friendly," Biden said.

NOW - Biden: "In the US military, every vehicle is going to be climate-friendly. We're spending billions of dollars to do it."pic.twitter.com/3T16NHebY6 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 22, 2022

Earlier this week Climate Czar John Kerry expressed the importance of not allowing fossil fuel use to grow. He did not mention his regular use of a private jet or dozens of trips across the ocean to discuss climate change with foreign leaders.