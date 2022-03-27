Another White House Official Tests Positive for COVID-19

Yet another White House official has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated. In a statement shared by the White House on Sunday evening, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared that she tested positive upon returning home from Warsaw, where she traveled with President Joe Biden.

WH Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tests positive for covid. She was with President Biden yesterday. She is fully vaccinated. ???? pic.twitter.com/HVUJbnTwgP — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 28, 2022

JUST IN: Fully vaccinated and boosted Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says she is positive for the China Virus. But she still wants you to get fully vaccinated and boosted so you, too, can get the virus. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) March 28, 2022

While Jean-Pierre traveled with the president, she is not considered a close contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance. "I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance," her statement read in part. "I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency."

Jean-Pierre is experiencing mild symptoms, which she says is "Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted." She will work from home and plans to return after a five-day isolation period and a negative test, per White House protocol.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had also tested positive last week, which prevented her from traveling to Warsaw with the president. She contracted the virus last October as well, despite being fully vaccinated.

Sending good vibes to Jen Psaki who just tested positive for covid for the 2nd time in 6 months despite being vaxxed and boosted. Damn, Joe Biden, when will this pandemic of the unvaccinated EVER end? — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) March 22, 2022

Psaki's own statement came five days ago, on March 22. Should she test negative, she should be able to return to work in person then.