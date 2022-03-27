Jen Psaki

Another White House Official Tests Positive for COVID-19

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Mar 27, 2022 9:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Another White House Official Tests Positive for COVID-19

Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Yet another White House official has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated. In a statement shared by the White House on Sunday evening, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared that she tested positive upon returning home from Warsaw, where she traveled with President Joe Biden.

While Jean-Pierre traveled with the president, she is not considered a close contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance. "I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance," her statement read in part. "I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency."

Jean-Pierre is experiencing mild symptoms, which she says is "Thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted." She will work from home and plans to return after a five-day isolation period and a negative test, per White House protocol.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had also tested positive last week, which prevented her from traveling to Warsaw with the president. She contracted the virus last October as well, despite being fully vaccinated. 

Psaki's own statement came five days ago, on March 22. Should she test negative, she should be able to return to work in person then.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Political Outsider Mike Clancy Has What It Takes to Defeat Biden 'Co-Conspirator' Jennifer Wexton
Rebecca Downs
Bill Maher Claims GOP 'Would Be Thrilled' to Have No Black Justices on Supreme Court
Rebecca Downs
Sean Penn Threatens to 'Smelt' His Oscars if Ukrainian President Isn't Given an Opportunity to Speak
Landon Mion
Booker Contends Democrats Are Not at Fault for How Contentious Supreme Court Hearings Have Become
Landon Mion
Ayanna Pressley Reveals Bigotry of Low Expectations with Tweet on 'Black and Latinx Commuters' Who Evade Fares
Rebecca Downs
University of Washington Is Allegedly Keeping Aborted Fetuses in Boxes, Paper Bags
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular