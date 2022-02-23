State Sen. Condescendingly Claims High Taxes Not a Problem for Virginians

A video clip of Democratic State Sen. Dick Saslaw, who represents Virginia's 35th district is gaining attention, as she condescendingly dismisses the idea that residents in Northern Virginia are facing concerns over high taxes because businesses are eager to come to the area. The remarks came during February's "Economic and Revenue Review and Update" given by Stephen E. Cummings, the Secretary of Finance.

.@DickSaslaw is in denial about obtuse tax policies holding the Commonwealth back from flexing its economic muscle.



Hope moderate Democrat heads prevail in the State Senate. pic.twitter.com/cOwMIoGQHN — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 22, 2022

"Listening to you, you'd think we were the poorest, most bankrupt state in America, and everything's going to Hell in a handbasket," Saslaw told Cummings. "Companies are lining up, let me repeat this, lining up to come to Northern Virginia. Would they be doing that if we were taxing 'em out of existence?"

Saslaw even went with an argument suggesting that because he doesn't hear complaints about taxes, it must not be an issue. "Uh, I mean, give me a break, how do you explain that, and the fact that virtually none of us here ever get emails saying 'oh, jeez, you need to cut taxes,'" he also said.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin campaigned on improving the economy and making Viginia a more affordable place to live when running against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, whom he beat last November. Since taking office last month, Youngkin has continued with a tax-cutting platform.

A particularly memorable Youngkin campaign ad featured him pledging to eliminate Virginia's grocery tax.

Virginia is 1 of 13 states that still taxes groceries. On day one, we’re going to go to work and cut costs for Virginians – starting by eliminating the burdensome grocery tax. pic.twitter.com/fshyg4Dj0G — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) September 3, 2021

In the final weeks leading up to the close race, polls indicated that Virginians favored Youngkin on the economy, which was a top issue. Exit polls showed that Youngkin won those voters who considered the economy a top issue.

A poll released on Monday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University showed that voters support Youngkin's tax proposals, namely in that a plurality (47 percent) agree with cutting the 2.5 percent grocery tax. Another 25 percent agree with giving low-income Virginians a tax credit.

The poll also showed that Youngkin has a mixed job approval, with 41 percent saying they approve of the job he is doing, while 43 percent disapprove and a significant 16 percent say they don't know.

Some headlines, such as Gregory S. Schneider's reporting for The Washington Post, highlight how Youngkin is "underwater with Virginia voters." However, the 41-43 split is within the poll's 4.2 plus or minus margin of error at the 95 percent level of confidence. The poll was conducted January 26-February 15, having been completed when Youngkin had been in office for one month. For the poll, 701 registered Virginia voters were consulted.

Schneider's reporting also includes comments from Del. Terry Kilgore, a Republican who represents Virginia's 1st district and who serves as majority leader. Kilgore said he felt the poll was "very left-leaning."

The poll is more clear-cut when it comes to how voters feel about President Joe Biden. Just 40 percent approve of his job performance, while 53 percent disapprove. Seven percent are undecided.

Data from Civiqs is even worse for the president, which shows him at a 35 percent approval rating, with a 55 percent disapproval rating. Ten percent neither approve nor disapprove.

Taxes and the economy, particularly inflation, as well as rising gas prices, remain a problem nationwide. With the crisis in Ukraine, these problems are only certainly going to get worse. CBS News, as Matt highlighted earlier on Wednesday, was resoundingly mocked and condemned for blaming those concerns on inflation and gas prices and Ukraine, even though they already a major issue to begin with.

According to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) poll average on Biden's handling of the economy, the president is at a 38.1 percent approval rating and 57.9 percent disapproval rating on the issue. The data comes from various polls from January 10-February 22.

State Sen. Saslaw has been elected to Virginia office statewide since 1976, when he began serving in the Virginia House of Delegates. He's been the Senate majority leader since 2020. His Twitter indicates he aims to serve as "ANOTHER BRICK IN THE FIREWALL" as part of the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus.

While Republicans took control of the House of Delegates after the 2021 elections, senators are not up for re-election until 2023, and it remains under Democratic control. Senate President pro tempore L. Louise Lucas, a Democrat who represents Virginia's 18th district has been particularly vocal about serving as a "firewall" to Youngkin's agenda.