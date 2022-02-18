Russia

Russian Separatists Ordering Evacuation of Eastern Ukraine

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Feb 18, 2022 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Russian Separatists Ordering Evacuation of Eastern Ukraine

Source: AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak

A situation is potentially heating up in eastern Ukraine, as separatists with loyalty to and backed by Russia are ordering an evacuation of women, children, and the elderly. A report for NBC News by Alexander Smith cites a message from Denis Pushilin, head of the "Donetsk People’s Republic," who claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning his own offensive attack.

As Smith stressed in his report, though, and as Ukrainian officials have also tweeted, Pushilin's claims are without evidence. Ukraine continues to say it is not planning such an operation, but rather is sticking to trying to resolve the conflict through diplomacy.

From Smith's report:

There was no evidence Kyiv was planning such an attack, and Ukraine says that its forces have had to show restraint after an increase in cease-fire violations by the Russian-backed separatists they believe is a ploy designed to provoke Ukraine into retaliation.

"We categorically reject Russia’s attempts to aggravate the already tense security situation," Ukraine's military chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said in a statement. "We remain steadfastly committed to the political and diplomatic settlement, and together with our partners we are making every effort to reduce tensions and keep the situation in line with the diplomatic dialogue."

He added that Russia had launched “a campaign to spread mass disinformation, increase shelling of Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure with weapons banned by the Minsk agreements, and escalate the security situation.”

While the Biden administration has warned that a Russian invasion could come at any time, Zelensky has gone with a more toned-down sense of rhetoric, and has warned of the harmful effects the "panic" is causing the Ukrainian economy. 

As is also cited in Smith's report, even President Joe Biden has referenced a "false flag" operation Vladimir Putin could be involved in, though he continues to warn Putin is "prepared" to attack Ukraine:

Sporadic firing in eastern Ukraine is not unusual, but the apparent uptick comes amid Western warnings that Russia could stage a “false flag” operation or use a rise in violence there as justification for a fresh military incursion. 

“We have reason to believe that they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in,” Biden said Thursday. “Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine.”

It appears that Russia is potentially provoking Ukraine:

Ukraine said the Moscow-backed separatists were "placing its artillery systems near residential buildings" in the hope Kyiv's forces would return fire. A day earlier Kyiv said the Russian-backed separatists were responsible for “a big provocation” after the shelling of a kindergarten in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

"We are constantly faced with provocations, shelling, cyberattacks, dangerous maneuvers of aviation, disabling of mobile communications," Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the country's parliament Friday.

"Our task is not to do what the Russian Federation pushes us to do — to fight back, but to keep our head cool. Because provocations will not stop."

Zelensky as of now will be traveling on Saturday to attend the Munich security conference, where Vice President Kamala Harris is also attending. Biden will be staying behind and having a call on Friday as well as giving public remarks. 

The vice president has faced heavy criticism and mockery, including from our friends at Twitchy, over her concern of foreign borders while seemingly ignoring the crisis at the southern border. Biden named her border czar last March, almost one year ago. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Overreach: Democrats' Internal Polling on COVID Is Beyond Brutal
Matt Vespa
White House Spox Can't Confirm If Biden Worked This Week
Spencer Brown
These Canadian Protesters Became Very Violent But It Wasn't the Truckers
Julio Rosas
Pentagon Using Taxpayer Funds to Buy More COVID Tests Made in China
Spencer Brown
Ottawa Police Threatens Media With Arrest Amid Crackdown on Trucker Protest
Julio Rosas
Afghan Refugees Were Not Properly Vetted For Terrorism and It Gets Worse From There
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular