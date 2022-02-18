Russian Separatists Ordering Evacuation of Eastern Ukraine

A situation is potentially heating up in eastern Ukraine, as separatists with loyalty to and backed by Russia are ordering an evacuation of women, children, and the elderly. A report for NBC News by Alexander Smith cites a message from Denis Pushilin, head of the "Donetsk People’s Republic," who claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning his own offensive attack.

According to Pushilin, President Zelensky "will soon order the military to go on the offensive." — 301???? (@301_AD) February 18, 2022

As Smith stressed in his report, though, and as Ukrainian officials have also tweeted, Pushilin's claims are without evidence. Ukraine continues to say it is not planning such an operation, but rather is sticking to trying to resolve the conflict through diplomacy.

The head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, ordered the evacuation of civilians to the territory of Russia as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Eqtn93Upcv — 301???? (@301_AD) February 18, 2022

From Smith's report:

There was no evidence Kyiv was planning such an attack, and Ukraine says that its forces have had to show restraint after an increase in cease-fire violations by the Russian-backed separatists they believe is a ploy designed to provoke Ukraine into retaliation. "We categorically reject Russia’s attempts to aggravate the already tense security situation," Ukraine's military chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said in a statement. "We remain steadfastly committed to the political and diplomatic settlement, and together with our partners we are making every effort to reduce tensions and keep the situation in line with the diplomatic dialogue." He added that Russia had launched “a campaign to spread mass disinformation, increase shelling of Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure with weapons banned by the Minsk agreements, and escalate the security situation.”

While the Biden administration has warned that a Russian invasion could come at any time, Zelensky has gone with a more toned-down sense of rhetoric, and has warned of the harmful effects the "panic" is causing the Ukrainian economy.

As is also cited in Smith's report, even President Joe Biden has referenced a "false flag" operation Vladimir Putin could be involved in, though he continues to warn Putin is "prepared" to attack Ukraine:

Sporadic firing in eastern Ukraine is not unusual, but the apparent uptick comes amid Western warnings that Russia could stage a “false flag” operation or use a rise in violence there as justification for a fresh military incursion. “We have reason to believe that they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in,” Biden said Thursday. “Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine.”

It appears that Russia is potentially provoking Ukraine:

Ukraine said the Moscow-backed separatists were "placing its artillery systems near residential buildings" in the hope Kyiv's forces would return fire. A day earlier Kyiv said the Russian-backed separatists were responsible for “a big provocation” after the shelling of a kindergarten in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. "We are constantly faced with provocations, shelling, cyberattacks, dangerous maneuvers of aviation, disabling of mobile communications," Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the country's parliament Friday. "Our task is not to do what the Russian Federation pushes us to do — to fight back, but to keep our head cool. Because provocations will not stop."

Zelensky as of now will be traveling on Saturday to attend the Munich security conference, where Vice President Kamala Harris is also attending. Biden will be staying behind and having a call on Friday as well as giving public remarks.

