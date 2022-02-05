The Liberal Mask Cult Was Truly Out of Control This Week

Almost two years after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Wuhan coronavirus a pandemic, the liberal mask cult has gotten more, well, cultish. Such behavior was very much on display this week that is just about over. It's not just that so many are hellbent on forcing others to wear masks, especially children, but that they're hypocrites about it.

At the start of the week, during the NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49rs game, a whole host of Democratic politicians appeared maskless, as Katie covered. This included Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as Mayors London Breed and Eric Garcetti. The governor subsequently offered a fumbled response as he claimed he was "very judicious," Leah highlighted. Mayor Garcetti, of Los Angeles, was serious when he claimed he held his breath.

Unsurprisingly, those who were also at the stadium shared that such maskless appearances and photos alongside of Magic Johnson, who is HIV positive, wasn't just a matter of briefly posing for a picture.

Not only are such Democratic politicians, who have had a habit of appearing maskless, hypocrites, they're tone deaf about it. It's not as if the photos were leaked. Magic Johnson himself tweeted the photos.

Hanging out at SoFi Stadium today! pic.twitter.com/XfotiRLGz9 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 31, 2022

SoFi Stadium, where the game was played, requires attendees to wear their masks unless they're actively eating and drinking.

There's actually a few examples out of Virginia, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin was elected last November as their first Republican governor since Bob McDonnell was elected in 2009. Youngkin took office last month.

It's not enough for people to decide to wear masks if they want to. Others must as well, and if not, they're heckled or called names. This applies to children as well even. As I covered earlier this week, Democratic consultant Ben Tribbett tweeted out that kids were "d***heads" if they chose not to wear masks, and that not wearing a mask should affect their grade. He doubled down on such name-calling.

On Thursday, when Gov. Youngkin was holding a press event at a Safeway in Alexandria to discuss ending the grocery tax, a promise of his highlighted in a campaign ad, a woman shouted for him to wear a mask and said "read the room, buddy."

While promoting his plan to eliminate grocery taxes, a customer strongly expressed disapproval over a maskless Youngkin.



"Governor, where is your mask?"



"We're all making choices today."



"Yeah, look around you governor, you're in Alexandria. Read the room buddy!"@wusa pic.twitter.com/zNkgFXppVs — Matthew Torres (@News_MTorres) February 3, 2022

They're willing to bully the governor ... imagine how they treat their neighbors.



The Left of course applauded this woman's antics over Twitter, calling her a "hero" and claiming that Alexandria was "not [Youngkin's] area."

While Alexandria is located in bright blue northern Virginia, it is still part of Virginia, and thus Youngkin's "area" in that he is governor of that part of the commonwealth as well.

Schools are able to mandate masks in Virginia, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order against Gov. Youngkin's executive order masking them optional, as a way to empower parents into making that decision. School districts in Virginia are in on the mask cult as well.

In Loudoun County, where a now 15-year old student raped several fellow students throughout the district as the school board covered it up, students will not only be suspended for not wearing masks, they could be charged with trespassing.

Around the same timeas I reported on such audio from Janet Davidson, the Assistant Principal of Creighton’s Corner Elementary School, the Washington Football Team adopted a new name, the Washington Commanders.

Jonathan Allen, a defensive tackle from the team, visited Stone Bridge High School, which is located in Loudoun County to hand out gear to the students with the team's name on it, including masks. While the students in the video are masked, he is not.

.@jonallen93_ stopped by his alma mater @StoneBridgeHS to surprise students with some new gear ?????? pic.twitter.com/yWEcMwCAAK — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

Later in the week, state Senator Jennifer B. Boysko, a Democrat who represents the 33rd district, tweeted a picture of herself with maskless friends thanking local governments, including Loudoun County.

NFL players visiting @LCPSOfficial? No mask required.



Local VA Democrat elected officials? No masks required.



Kids in Loudoun County Public Schools? No mask? No school for you!! https://t.co/j12ZHCmF7Y — Ian Prior (@iandprior) February 4, 2022

How it started... how it's going.



Boysko tried to explain her maskless appearance, though many still weren't impressed.

It's happening in Georgia, too, where Stacey Abrams is once more running for governor against Brian Kemp in a rematch of 2018.

She appeared in several photos at a Decatur elementary school in Georgia, which has a districtwide mandate.

For anyone thinking she was only maskless for this photo op, she was maskless in all the photos from the original tweet. Since she deleted the tweet, here they are: pic.twitter.com/huXWHVZRRW — Kelley K ?? * covid-georgia.com (@KelleyKga) February 5, 2022

Guy tweeted a suggestion that Abrams was "feeling the spirit," as Mayor Breed had claimed last year in one of the many instances where she was caught maskless," or "holding her breath," as was Mayor Garcetti's claim.

She was feeling the spirit / holding her breath. Sorry, kiddos, not an option for you. https://t.co/gJT9G7s5H7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 5, 2022

When called out on it, Abrams deleted the tweets, though the Internet, naturally, is forever.