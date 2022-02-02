EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Bishop Introduces House Bill to Prevent Vaccine Passports for In-Person Voting

In a forward-looking effort last month, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced legislation to prevent vaccine passports from being used for in-person voting. On Wednesday, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) introduced the House version of the Securing Enfranchisement and the Rights of Voters regardless of Inoculation Status (SERVIS) Act, providing Townhall with an exclusive first look.

The bill makes it unlawful to "require or impose a requirement that a voter or voters must present a vaccine passport or otherwise present information regarding their vaccination status in order to exercise the right to vote, including to vote in person, in any election involving any candidate for Federal office."

The bill also addresses masks, which may only be required if they are readily available free of charge to provide for people at the polling site if they do not have their own, and if exceptions are made for those with disabilities.

"Democrats have used unconstitutional COVID mandates to disrupt Americans’ lives for two years. They’ve used vaccine requirements in particular to get people fired from their jobs or excluded from public life. It’s not hard to imagine that these lockdown authoritarians will try to keep Americans from the voting booth based on vaccine status next. We cannot allow this to happen – that’s why I’m proud to join Sen. Cruz in this fight. Now is the time to stand up for liberty," Rep. Bishop told Townhall.

In addition to Bishop, the bill has 21 other cosponsors, including Reps. Ralph Norman (SC), Bill Posey (FL), Jody Hice (GA), Ted Budd (NC), Andy Harris (MD), Tom Tiffany (WI), Roger Williams (TX), Greg Steube (FL), Scott Perry (PA), Mary Miller (IL), Michael Cloud (TX), Louie Gohmert (TX), Bob Good (VA), Bob Gibbs (OH), Scott DesJarlais (TN), Matt Gaetz (FL), Glenn Grothman (WI), Brian Mast (FL), Brian Babin (TX), and Madison Cawthorn (NC). All cosponsors are Republicans.

According to the Mayo Clinic, as of February 1, 63.8 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated. "In 48 states, the proportion of African-Americans who are vaccinated is below the population share of African Americans. See here and here. This legislation would ensure they’re not denied their constitutional right to the ballot box," Sen. Cruz also highlighted in his press release.

These petty tyrants should not be able to strip Americans of their voting rights by demanding vaccine passports at the voting booth. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 16, 2022

The American people have tolerated enough from lockdown politicians who have grossly marginalized constitutional liberties in the name of COVID-19. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 16, 2022

Additionally, the senator tweeted that it is "the height of irony" that politicians are imposing vaccine passports in liberal cities where patrons must show proof of vaccine and a photo ID to confirm they are the vaccinated person to enter most indoor establishments. The first stage of Washington D.C.'s vaccine mandate went into effect on January 15, with other liberal cities with such mandates including New York City, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.