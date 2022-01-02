Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Announces He's Tested Positive for COVID

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Sunday through a lengthy Twitter thread that he has tested positive for COVID. Because he is fully vaccinated and has had a booster, his symptoms are mild. The secretary has also not met with the president since December 21, when he tested negative.

In keeping with those directions, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine myself at home for the next five days. Stemming the spread of this virus, safeguarding our workforce, and ensuring my own speedy and safe recovery remain my priorities. 2/7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 3, 2022

I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President. My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week. 4/7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 3, 2022

As my doctor made clear to me, my fully vaccinated status — and the booster I received in early October — have rendered the infection much more mild than it would otherwise have been. And I am grateful for that. 6/7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 3, 2022

The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue. 7/7 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) January 3, 2022

The Omicron variant has been particularly transmissible but is also "mild," especially for those who have been fully vaccinated with a booster.

While the secretary "encourage[d] everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one," employees in his department are not merely "encourage[d]" to get vaccinated. As Austin himself tweeted, the vaccines "remain a military medical requirement for our workforce." The mandate came in August, with each branch enforcing its own deadlines.

As Madeline reported on Thursday, 206 Marines were removed from service for not getting vaccinated.