Some of the Headlines About AOC Being in Florida Are As Ridiculous As You’d Expect

As Julio shared on Friday morning, squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been enjoying herself in Miami, Florida. For how much they hate on Florida, the Left sure does love going there. Perhaps even more ridiculous, though, is how The Independent and the New York Daily News make her trip about the conservative reaction to it.

EXCLUSIVE: AOC Spotted in Miami Beach as NYC Reports Record Covid Cases https://t.co/BzvdsZjOAI — National Review (@NRO) December 31, 2021

Andrew Naughtie framed his piece for The Independent to be about how "Desantis’s staff blast AOC over Miami vacation to shift focus from questions about governor’s absence," as he attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and his staff, mainly his press secretary, Christina Pushaw.

Pushaw has tweeted that DeSantis has been working at the state capitol, as Julio mentioned, which Naughtie failed to do so. Instead, Naughtie's reporting included tweets criticizing Pushaw and DeSantis.

Not surprisingly, the outlet has quite an affection for AOC. A separate piece from The Independent, this one by Eric Garcia, puts "The Squad," which AOC is part of, as one of its winners for 2021.

Writing for the New York Daily News, Shant Shahrigian focused on how "Conservatives are atwitter over AOC trip to Florida."

His brief piece referenced and referred to the Twitter trend of "#AOCLovesDeSantis" as a "childish hashtag," as if that doesn't apply to so many other trends.

LOL ... #AOCLovesDeSantis is the #2 trend in the USA. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 31, 2021

#AOCLovesDeSantis and so does the rest of America — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 31, 2021

A preview of Socialism w/ @AOC



You go stand in lines on the sidewalk in NYC - she'll go slurp Margaritas in Miami.#AOC #AOCLovesDeSantis pic.twitter.com/dGT1kpyEnF — I??E?ITE?T.2? ??2 (@Incredible2A) December 31, 2021

#AOCLovesDeSantis



Vaccinated people in New York are standing in line to see if they got it. But AOC is a hypocrite. She’s partying maskless in Florida where freedom is pervasive thanks to DeSantis. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 31, 2021

Aww AOC this is so cute ??



Did your martini taste a bit hypocritical?



Don’t you just love the freedom Republicans give you in Florida?



No masks or vaccine mandates.



No stifling communist policies you constantly legislate & vote for.



Cheers to freedom!#AOCLovesDeSantis pic.twitter.com/qYypg8ofJt — Give Me ?? or Give Me ?? (@LibertyVSDeath) December 31, 2021

Desi Cuellar, who is running as a Republican to replace AOC, also took advantage of the trend to promote his campaign, with help from some others as well.

I’m out and about but had to take a second to address AOC’s trip to Florida.



There’s never been such hypocrisy. #AOCLovesDeSantis



Join our campaign: https://t.co/Z5Osabi2Jw pic.twitter.com/q9Hq27sR2t — Desi Cuellar for Congress (NY-14) (@DesiJCuellar) December 31, 2021

I’m out and about but had to take a second to address AOC’s trip to Florida.



There’s never been such hypocrisy. #AOCLovesDeSantis



Join our campaign: https://t.co/Z5Osabi2Jw pic.twitter.com/q9Hq27sR2t — Desi Cuellar for Congress (NY-14) (@DesiJCuellar) December 31, 2021

.@AOC is trending. I’m not sure if y’all were aware but she has a Cuban guy running against her in her district. #AOCLovesDeSantis



Check him out his name is @DesiJCuellar and he’s the real deal ???? pic.twitter.com/NvXECfbKgI — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) December 31, 2021

A particularly prolific user, who goes by "Jewish Deplorable," got his account suspended after helping the hashtag to trend, though.

TrumpJew got his account suspended after getting #AOCLovesDeSantis to trend on Twitter.



Curious whether Twitter is protecting a powerful politician or if her office is coordinating with Big Tech to censor criticism. pic.twitter.com/lUJCnsqCf4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 31, 2021

My friend @TrumpJew2 was suspended after starting #AOCLovesDeSantis.



RT this to get #AOCLovesDeSantis trending at #1! pic.twitter.com/upViqwHgEh — DeSantis Derangement Syndrome (@DeSantisandCo) December 31, 2021

Shahrigian's piece fails to mention the surge of COVID cases in New York, which already has some of the strictest policies in place. Naughtie mentions it as an aside, though he mostly focuses on Florida.