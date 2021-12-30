Nancy Pelosi Announces Day's Events to Mark Anniversary of January 6

With the anniversary of the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill one week away, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has released a list of events for the day as highlighted in a "Dear Colleague" letter. The letter notes that while Congress will not be in session that day, "a full program of events is being planned, based on Member input." Events will be live-streamed, "so that Members can watch and participate from their districts."

JUST IN: ?@SpeakerPelosi? announces a scheduled of events to commemorate the one year anniversary of January 6th.

It includes:

*A moment of silence on the House Floor

*A panel of historians

*Member testimonials

*Prayer vigil on the House steps. pic.twitter.com/xmEMUgqu2s — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) December 30, 2021

Agenda items include a "House Pro Forma Session;" a "Historic Perspective," which includes Jon Meacham who spoke at the DNC in August 2020; "Members' Testimonials;" and a "Prayer Vigil."

Pelosi's letter attempts to exude a sense of coming together, with "patriotism" being mentioned more than once throughout the letter.

According to the letter, the "events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness." Pelosi also claims that "The patriotism and courage of our Members as we prepare for this difficult day is an inspiration, for which I sincerely thank you."

While Pelosi's letter also speaks of a "spirit of unity," something President Joe Biden has spoken of throughout his campaign and presidency, the country is more divided than ever. What's more, voters give the president low marks for his ability to unite the country.

The events are being investigated by a select committee, which can claim to be bipartisan since it has Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), two of former President Donald Trump's fiercest critics and who were the only Republican members to vote in favor of the select committee. Both were appointed by Speaker Pelosi.

There's also a legal battle that has reached its way to the U.S. Supreme Court as to whether the National Archives can be blocked from handing over records from the Trump administration to the select committee. As I reported earlier on Thursday, the committee has weighed in to ask the Court to reject Trump's request, as has the U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar.