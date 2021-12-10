ted cruz

Leftist Twitter Melts Down When Ted Cruz Is Spotted Without A Mask At Bob Dole's Funeral

Scott Morefield
Scott Morefield
|
 @SKMorefield
|
Posted: Dec 10, 2021 10:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Leftist Twitter Melts Down When Ted Cruz Is Spotted Without A Mask At Bob Dole's Funeral

Source: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

The Friday funeral of former Kansas Senator and Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole, who died December 5 at the age of 98, was a mostly dystopian affair at Washington DC's National Cathedral, with almost every attendee - including President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, and former Vice President Mike Pence dutifully playing mask theater for the viewing public.

The word "almost" being relevant because at least one brave attendee - Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz - was caught on camera with a face as naked as the day he was born, stubbornly refusing to play along like a lemming with the stupid mask game.

Predictably, despite the fact that DC Mayor Muriel Bowser actually lifted the city's indoor mask mandate on November 22, liberal Twitter went ballistic.

Oh, the humanity! Yeah, if had Cruz only realized that he might upset fragile Branch Covidian leftists on Twitter, maybe he would have made a different choice?

Er, maybe not. 

DISGUSTED I tell you ... (sheesh) Take it down a notch, libs. Did you notice how close everyone was sitting, not to mention how close they had to get to each other to talk with their faces covered? Nah, those flimsy masks weren't about to keep anyone from getting Covid from that funeral if someone was actively infected. So might as well breathe freely, Cruz-style. And if you're the only one, so much the better.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Julian Assange Can Be Extradited to U.S., Press Freedom Advocates Slam Decision
Landon Mion
Psaki Dodges Question About Remarks from Biden, Harris on Jussie Smollet But Says WH 'Respects' Jury's Verdict
Landon Mion
Leader McCarthy Reveals There's Even More Drama with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
Rebecca Downs
With Glee, United Airlines is Imposing a Harsh Vaccine Mandate on Its Crew Members
Rebecca Downs
Who Fell for the Jussie Smollett Hate Crime Hoax? Oh, We Have the Receipts
Matt Vespa

The White House Sicced Fact Checkers on Townhall...for Quoting Biden
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular