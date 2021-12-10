Leftist Twitter Melts Down When Ted Cruz Is Spotted Without A Mask At Bob Dole's Funeral

The Friday funeral of former Kansas Senator and Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole, who died December 5 at the age of 98, was a mostly dystopian affair at Washington DC's National Cathedral, with almost every attendee - including President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, and former Vice President Mike Pence dutifully playing mask theater for the viewing public.

The word "almost" being relevant because at least one brave attendee - Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz - was caught on camera with a face as naked as the day he was born, stubbornly refusing to play along like a lemming with the stupid mask game.

"Interestingly, almost everyone else seems to be wearing a mask except for Senator Ted Cruz, I'm not seeing him wearing a mask..." - @wolfblitzer pic.twitter.com/mLhtZSMnaX — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) December 10, 2021

Predictably, despite the fact that DC Mayor Muriel Bowser actually lifted the city's indoor mask mandate on November 22, liberal Twitter went ballistic.

Ted Cruz attended a funeral without his mask on and the Democrats are having a meltdown over it.



Unbelievable. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 11, 2021

Oh, the humanity! Yeah, if had Cruz only realized that he might upset fragile Branch Covidian leftists on Twitter, maybe he would have made a different choice?

Er, maybe not.

That Ted Cruz feels the need to politicize the pandemic at a funeral is absolutely consistent with the disgusting man he has proven to be.



We need leaders who make challenging decisions in SUPPORT of the public, not in support of personal ambitions. https://t.co/btEHF7fU6y — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) December 10, 2021

Interesting to see who is in attendance at Bob Dole's funeral. Among those I spotted, Labor Sec Marty Walsh and NBC's Savannah Guthrie who is sitting next to Tom Hanks. Oh, and Ted Cruz...not wearing a mask. — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) December 10, 2021

Why is @tedcruz the only one not wearing a mask at Bob Dole’s funeral? pic.twitter.com/4ICTbH7z09 — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 10, 2021

Of course Ted Cruz is the only one in the entire building not wearing a mask.



Jackass — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) December 10, 2021

Hey Ted Cruz, put on a mask and stop trying to make a political statement at a damn funeral — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 10, 2021

Watching Bob Dole‘s memorial service and there, with his arms folded and mask less, sits the putrid heap of Ted Cruz. What a inconsiderate, selfish prick he is. And that’s the best I can say. — Nick Polus (@nickbuilt) December 10, 2021

Hey Ted Cruz,



It's not always about you. Have consideration of others and wear a damn mask!



cc:@tedcruz — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) December 10, 2021

Ted Cruz should always wear a mask.



Even when the pandemic is long over. — Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) December 11, 2021

Anyone else DISGUSTED about Ted Cruz refusing to wear a mask at Bob Dole's service? — Jon Cooper ???? (@joncoopertweets) December 10, 2021

DISGUSTED I tell you ... (sheesh) Take it down a notch, libs. Did you notice how close everyone was sitting, not to mention how close they had to get to each other to talk with their faces covered? Nah, those flimsy masks weren't about to keep anyone from getting Covid from that funeral if someone was actively infected. So might as well breathe freely, Cruz-style. And if you're the only one, so much the better.

.@tedcruz is just attending a funeral. Everyone commenting on whether or not he wears a mask are the ones politicizing the pandemic at a funeral. https://t.co/E4jaBNLTAV — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) December 10, 2021

I’m proud of Ted Cruz for not playing the mask theater game. — Michael Quinn Sullivan???? (@MQSullivan) December 10, 2021